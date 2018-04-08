Home > Sports >

Berekum Chelsea silence Hearts of Oak


Berekum Chelsea silence Hearts of Oak

Berekum Chelsea eased past Hearts of Oak by winning 3-0 on match day 5 of the 2018 Ghana Premier League on Sunday

Berekum Chelsea eased past Hearts of Oak by winning 3-0 on match day 5 of the 2018 Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Berekum Golden City Park.

The win was Chelsea’s win since the start of the ongoing camapign.

The home side dominated the Phobians in the first department of the clash but they failed to hit the back of net.

From the recess, Chelsea unsettled the Accra giants and Stephen Amankona opened the scoring on the 48th minute.

Hearts of Oak pushed for the equalizer but they failed to break Chelsea’s back four.

On the 70th minute, Brimah Mohammed doubled Chelsea’s lead with a fine finish.

Late in the game, Collins Ameyaw put icing on the cake with late in the game.

