Bernard Mensah scores FIFTH Turkish Super Lig goal


Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah scored his fifth Turkish Super Lig goal as Kasimpasa routed Trabzonspor 5-2 on the road on Saturday.

The on-loan Ghana international provided an assist when his rebounded free-kick was turned home by Egypt star Trazeguet to give them the lead in the 22nd minute.

Kasimpasa took the lead after just 11 minutes through Mbaye Diagne but Filip Novak equalized for the home team six minutes later.

In injury time before the half time whistle, Mensah connected home from inside the box after Trézéguet's cutback cross found him unmarked to give them a 3-1 lead.

Mensah was making his 29th league appearance.

