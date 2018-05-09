Black Satellites to outdoor new jersey in u-20 qualifiers

news

Ghana Black Satellites will outdoor the brand new jersey by Puma for the Ghanaian national teams. The u-20 side will face their Algerian counterparts on Friday 11th May,2018 which will have Satellites as the first national team to wear this jersey.

The Black Satellites who will be the first national team to wear the jersey are to leave Accra on Wednesday ahead of the first leg tie which will be played at the Stade du Julliet in Algiers.

The side will then host the Algerians on 18 May at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The winner of the tie qualifies to play Gambia or Benin in the next round in a bid to qualify for the u-20 cup of Nations in Niger next year.

This is the squad assembled by coach Jimmy Coblah to embark on this national duty

HAMIDU ABDUL FATAWU – VISION FC UMAR BASIT ABDUL RAMAN – NEW EDUBIASE MOHAMMED KUDUS – RIGHT TO DREAM MENSAH GIDEON – RIGHT TO DREAM SADIQ IBRAHAM – RIGHT TO DREAM MAXWELL ARTHUR – DREAMS FC ADJETEY DANIEL ADRAIN – AMIDAUS FC BABAWO SALIW – DYNAMO BREST FC NURUDEEN ABDUL MANAF – KAS EUPEN ARTHUR JUDE EKOW – LIBERTY PROF IBRAHIM DANLAD – KOTOKO SC KUMAH EMMANUEL – TUDU MIGHTY JETS RICHARD DANSO – WAFA SC KONDA ISSAHAKU – WA ALL STARS FC SULLEY IBRAHIM – RISING STAR DAYEGBE PROSPER AHIABU – WAFA SC HUDU ABDUL HALIK – HAMMARBY FC TANKO IBRAHIM – RED STAR BELGRADE

Ghana won the coveted title in 2009 after beating Cameroon at the final in Rwanda.