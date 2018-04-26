news

WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has offered a sum of $50 million to the decorated Anthony Joshua to agree on a 50-50 split which guarantees the said amount for both boxers.

Wilder’s promoter Shelly Finkel in speaking to SkySports confirmed that the deal was in place for set up a fight boxing fans across the World would be yearning to watch.

“We want Joshua to fight Deontay in his next fight and we offered him $50m,”

“If he accepts it, it will be there. Al Haymon and I have never not delivered what we’ve offered.

“We were offered $12.5m (£8.8m) to fight him but we have offered four times that. If [Joshua] says he is not going to take $50m, it means he doesn’t really want to fight him next.

“It was $50m against 50 per cent. He said, ‘get me $50m against 50 per cent and I’ll take it the next day, I swear’.”

Deontay Wilder also took to his page to twitter page to re-echo the words of Anthony Joshua with the caption

“@anthonyfjoshua Mate! I sent this personally this time just so there’s no miscommunication. Tell @EddieHearn to let you personally check his email this time. BTW I sent Your manager Rob McCracken the email as well. I’m looking forward to our meeting in the ring. #KingVsKing”

