Asamoah Gyan’s boxer stripped of world title


IBO Asamoah Gyan’s boxer stripped of world title

Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ has been stripped of his IBO belt for failing to comply with rules governing the body.

Outspoken Ghanaian boxer Emmanuel Tagoe has been stripped of his belt as the holder of the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Lightweight title.

The decision was arrived at after the boxer who is managed by Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Promotion failed to honour a mandatory bout arranged against challenger Fedor Papazov, not later than June 17.

The IBO Championship Committee has therefore issued a statement to confirm its decision to strip the Ghanaian boxer his title.

READ MORE: Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operating

  “I regret to inform you that on May 21st the IBO Championships Committee ordered that the IBO World Lightweight title held by Emmanmuel Tagoe be vacated due to his failure to comply with the requirements of the IBO Championship Rules and Regulations,” a letter signed by the President of IBO Ed Levine reads.

Tagoe won the IBO belt in December 2016 after claiming a one-sided unanimous decision win over Mzonke Fana.

He made his first defense of his belt January this year – he stopped Argentina’s Fernando Saucedo.

