Azumah Nelson explains how he got the title "Professor”


Azumah narrates the story behind the title "professor"

Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson has revealed the roots from his nickname “The Boxing Professor”

Azumah Nelson made this revelation in an interview on the show GTV dubbed “Legends of Our Time”

The former WBC Super Featherweight Champion did state that he got that nickname after he masterminded an 8 round knockout victory on Jeff Fenech in Sydey,Australia

“It was after I fought Jeff Fenech and knocked him out in 1992. I first fought him in 1991 where I felt they cheated as they decided a split decision which ended in a draw as we went the distance in Las Vegas.

“I then planned to knock him out the next time we fought. After months of negotiations, he decided to take the fight to his hometown in Australia. I told him he can take the fight to his country to allow his brother sister and his entire family be the referee and judges I will still beat him”

I did say I will knock him out in the 7 round and I told my brother to remind me before the 6 round to remind me that the next will be in the 7 round where I knock him out.

In his excitement, he forgot to do so and then prompted me at the end of the 6 round that we are going into the 7 round. I then told him that he was supposed to tell me the round before. However in the 7 round I could not knock him out because I had to prepare him for the kill to knock him out in the next round.

I happened to do knock him out in the 8 round and it was there I got the name “professor”

Azumah Nelson incidentally fought his last ever professional bout against Jeff Fenech in 2008 one more time at Hisense Arena in Melbourne, Australia where Fenech won by unanimous decision.

