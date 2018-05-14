Home > Sports > Boxing >

Boxer Ayittey Powers arrested for visa fraud


  • Published:
Boxer Ayittey Powers play

Boxer Ayittey Powers
Ghanaian boxer, Michael Okine, popularly known as Ayittey Powers is in the grips of the police for allegedly defrauding three individuals of several thousand cedis.

Powers, who was arrested last Friday at Bukom is alleged to have take huge sums of monies from the three individuals with a pledge of securing them visas to travel abroad.

The victims after fruitless attempts to retrieve their money lodged a complaint with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command leading to the arrest of the suspect who is likely to be arraigned before court on Monday, May 14, 2018 for defrauding by false pretenses.

Powers, who has been out of the ring for a while now faced a similar challenge when he was arrested in 2014 on visa racketeering charges.

Boxer Ayittey Powers play

Boxer Ayittey Powers

 

In July 2014, he was reported to have also defrauded two residents of Kumasi to the tune of GH¢ 14,000 under the guise of securing them travel documents to Australia.

Kofi Asare and Prince Adjei Sarpong, also known as Nana Yaw, allegedly paid GH¢ 7,500.00 and GH¢ 6,500, respectively, as part-payment of GH¢ 28,000.00 being charged for visas to enable them to travel to Australia for a boxing contest.

The Bukom based boxer is expected to be arrainged before court on Monday

