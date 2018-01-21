news

Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, better known as Bukom Banku, has vowed not to fight in Ghana again but would rather campaign overseas.

According to the 37-year-old boxer, he has lost the love of the fans and feels unsafe because some people wanted him dead because of his perceived political affiliation.

He suspects the excitement generated after is loss to Samir could be traced to people who were uncomfortable with his political activism.

Banku told Graphic Sports: "“I suspect some people want to kill me. They hate me because of the political party I belong to."

“I single-handedly made Ghana boxing what it is today; I was the face of boxing and now they want to kill me. Everyone is happy I lost. Some want me dead.”

Bukom Banku suffered the first loss of his career on October 21 after losing to Bastie Samir in a non-title fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena.