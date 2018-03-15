Home > Sports > Boxing >

Bukom Banku and Bastir Samir rematch set for 30th March


Bastir Samir has agreed to grant Bukom Banku a rematch which is set to take place on March 30

  • Published:
Bukom Banku was defeated by Bastir Samir in October 2017 play

Bukom Banku to face Bastir Samir once more

Ghanaian boxers Bastir Samir and Bukom Banku have agreed to fight a rematch on 30March,2018.

The two boxers signed a contract on Thursday to fight on the said date at a yet to be confirmed venue.

Bukom Banku after signing contract did say he was elated that his former foe Bastir Samir gave him that rematch.

He did also state that he was hoping fight Bastir Samir once more after this pending bout.

Bukom Banku had gone unbeaten for 28 fights before meeting Bastir Samir on his 29 and lost by way of knockout

“I thank Bastie Samir for giving me a rematch. I admit I lost the first bout, but I want to tell Samir that my lost was of my own doing. This time he is not going to have his way. When I beat him there will be a third fight to settle matters.”

However, Bastir Samir was confident he would win the rematch

“I won the first fight and I will beat him again in the rematch, I will not talk plenty. My fans should be rest assured that Kamoko will go down again.”

Bukom Banku suffered his first defeat in professional boxing against Bastir Samir in October 2017 by virtue of a round 7 knockout.

