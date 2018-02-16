Bukom Banku prays against untimely death

news

Brimah Kamako a.k.a Bukom Banku has sought the face of God asking for long life in the wake of Ebony’s demise.

The dancehal artiste passed away last week Thursday after his black jeep collided head-on with Kia VIP bus on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

Her death which was prophesized by some supposed men of God has created fear and panic among Ghanaian celebrities.

Shatta Wale spent his Val’s day evening in the house of God to pray against a prophesy that he is the next in line to pass away after Ebony’s death.

Bukum Banku has prayed into his future asking God for protection from any untimely death

The Bukom based boxer is looking forward to bounce back following a defeat to Bastie Samir in the Cruiserweight division.