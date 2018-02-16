Home > Sports > Boxing >

Bukom Banku prays against untimely death


Video Bukom Banku prays against untimely death

The Comedian cum boxer would want to live long to see his great grandchildren.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Bukom Banku prays against untimely death
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brimah Kamako a.k.a Bukom Banku has sought the face of God asking for long life in the wake of Ebony’s demise.

The dancehal artiste passed away last week Thursday after his black jeep collided head-on with Kia VIP bus on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

READ MORE: Dong Bortey needs GHC 200 to save mother from dying

Her death which was prophesized by some supposed men of God has created fear and panic among Ghanaian celebrities.

Shatta Wale spent his Val’s day evening in the house of God to pray against a prophesy that he is the next in line to pass away after Ebony’s death.

Bukum Banku has prayed into his future asking God for protection from any untimely death

The Bukom based boxer is looking forward to bounce back following a defeat to Bastie Samir in the Cruiserweight division.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Battle of the Undefeated: Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie Magdaleno on April 28 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie Magdaleno on April 28
Jessie Magadaleno: Mexican boxer calls out Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe with funny Photoshop on social media Jessie Magadaleno Mexican boxer calls out Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe with funny Photoshop on social media
Boxing: Isaac Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for GHC 1m Boxing Isaac Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for GHC 1m
Ghana!!! Bukom Banku’s message about Ebony’s death is funny and sad at equal measure Ghana!!! Bukom Banku’s message about Ebony’s death is funny and sad at equal measure
Photos: Floyd Mayweather shows off $30000 glass ping pong table Photos Floyd Mayweather shows off $30000 glass ping pong table
The Money Man: Mayweather's kitchen is bigger than your house and wants you to know it The Money Man Mayweather's kitchen is bigger than your house and wants you to know it

Recommended Videos

Isaac Dogboe: Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for GHC 1m Isaac Dogboe Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for GHC 1m
IBO World Lightweight Title: Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in the 10th round IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in the 10th round
Check This Out: Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay men Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay men



Top Articles

1 Ghana!!! Bukom Banku’s message about Ebony’s death is funny and sad at...bullet
2 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie Magdaleno on April 28bullet
3 Video Bukom Banku prays against untimely deathbullet
4 Jessie Magadaleno Mexican boxer calls out Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe...bullet
5 The Money Man Mayweather's kitchen is bigger than your house and...bullet
6 Photos Floyd Mayweather shows off $30000 glass ping pong tablebullet
7 Boxing Isaac Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer...bullet
8 Ike Quartey I couldn’t walk for 2 weeks after fighting...bullet
9 Video Countryman Songo fires ‘unserious’ Ghanaian boxer...bullet
10 Game Boy Vs Royal Storm ‘Tagoe is a disgrace to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Boxing Isaac Dogboe stops Cesar Juarez in fifth roundbullet
2 Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay menbullet
3 Iron Mike Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in Californiabullet
4 Catch them young Anthony Joshua teaches son Yorubabullet
5 IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando...bullet

Boxing

Boxing Black Bombers B eye gold medals in Hungary tournament
Habib Ahmed Ghanaian boxer demolished in WBO Championship
Emmanuel Tagoe Game Boy to receive car from Zylofon media Boss
Habib Ahmed Ghana’s ‘lonely Spartan’ on the brink of greatness