Popular Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, famously known as Bukom Banku has absconded after being granted by an Accra Circuit Court for assault.

This was after a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest for failing to show up in court on different occasions.

The Court, presided over by Madam Marian Affoh issued a bench warrant for his arrest before the next adjourned date but investigators said that the accused has gone into hiding but promised to apprehend him before the next court sitting.

The accused who is facing charges of assault, causing unlawful damage and causing harm was granted bail by the court and subsequently jumped bail and his whereabouts unknown though reports suggest he was at James Town.

BACKGROUND OF THE CASE

On April 2, this year, at about 18:00 hours, Kamoko’s two sons Mustapha Kamoko and Abu Kamoko in the company of other boys, went to James Town to look for their missing bicycle.

The prosecution said the young men were making a lot of noise, so Musah, who was conversing with Agya One and others approached the boys and asked them to stop disturbing the peace.

He said Abu, 14, was being truant which led to Agya One whipping him on the buttocks with his waist belt, Abu then went to inform his father Bukom Banku.

The prosecution said Bukom Banku in turn, organised thugs including, Razak, Adjei, Nueoko and Kalaba, now on the run, armed with cutlasses, bottles, sticks and stones and went to Agbon High Street, Amamomo and attack Musah, Agya One.

According to the prosecution, residents fearing for their lives started running, however, Bukom Banku caught up with Agya One and slapped him on the face and later held Musah’s T-shirt, tore it and punched his lips with his fit.

He said Musah sustained cuts on his lips and bleed profusely.

The prosecution said Bukom Banku, again removed a knife from his pocket and slashed the second accused on his left hand.

He said Mavis rushed to the aid of Musah but Bukom Banku turned his anger on her and pushed her and she fell into a gutter sustaining a fracture on her ankle and also lost her I-phone 7.

He said Bukom also broke six pieces of plastic chairs, two benches and a draught game.

He later sent his two sons to the Police Station to lodge a formal complaint.

The prosecution witnesses, on the other hand, made a report to the police and they were all issued with police medical report form seek attention.

Bukom Banku and Agya One were arrested after investigations, arraigned before the court and granted bail but have since jumped bail.