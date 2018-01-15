Duke Micah aiming to be world champion before 2018 ends

news

Ghanaian boxer Duke Micah is very confident of winning the world title before the year ends.

Micah spoke to Accra-based radio station Class FM as he made known his ambition for the year 2018.

He first spoke on his target for the year to emerge a World Champion.

“I’ve had many challenging moments in the ring but I’ve always strived to come out tops. It is all about blood, sweat and tears. I’ve given my all for the sport over the years and I’ve confident I can crown my efforts with a world title by the end of the year,” he said.

He then spoke on measures he is putting in place to achieve that feat which includes working with Ghanaian renowned trainer Kwame Asante and fixing a crucial bout which would possibly take place in a month.

“My promoters are working around the clock to secure the fight hopefully by the end of next month and I cannot simply let this opportunity pass. I’m working hard under the tutelage of renowned trainer Kwame Asante . He has over the years prepared Joshua Clottey and Joseph Agbeko for huge bouts and I know I can count on him," he added.

Micah has an enviable record of 21 win without a draw or a defeat in which 18 have gone by way of knockout.

The 26 year old is currently in New York training hard in order to prepare for the next fight which is due to come around very soon.

Duke Micah is currently targeting one of the top four titles in his weight division.

These four titles are held by Ryan Burnett (WBA and IBF), Colombian Luis Nery (WBC) and South African Zolani Tete (WBO) in the Bantamweight Division.