Emmanuel Tagoe not a world champion – GBA boss

news

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Peter Zweenes, has refused to acknowledge Emmanuel Tagoe’s IBO belt as a world title.

According to him, the IBO is not a major sanctioning body in boxing as compared to WBC, IBF, WBO and WBA.

READ ALSO: Boxing: Isaac Dogboe destined for greatness – Akufo-Addo

Tagoe, popularly known as the ‘Game Boy’, has seen the relevance of his title come under the spotlight following Isaac Dogbe’s capture of the WBC Super Bantamweight title.

Many have been divided over the number of world champions to have emerged from the country, with records rating Dogboe as Ghana’s eighth world champion.

However, others have also argued that Tagoe’s IBO belt is a world title, therefore the boxer should be recognized as a world champion.

Speaking to the issue, GBA president Zweenes said Game Boy cannot be regarded as a world champion because the IBO is not a globally recognized body.

“The IBO is not universally recognized, and its one of the least recognized sanctioning bodies. The four main bodies are WBC, WBA, IBF and the WBO," he said.

READ ALSO: Bod Arum: Isaac Dogboe signed by renowned US promoter

“The IBO is a lesser known title, and for me, Emmanuel Tagoe has to do more work, despite the fact that he holds that title.

“He has to do more to fight more credible opponents in order to get into the more respected divisions. Technically it is a world title, but if you ask me it’s definitely not in the same league as the four bodies,” he added.