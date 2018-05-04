Home > Sports > Boxing >

Emmanuel Tagoe not a world champion – GBA boss


Boxing Emmanuel Tagoe not a world champion – GBA boss

Peter Zweenes believes the IBO is not a major sanctioning body in boxing as compared to WBC, IBF, WBO and WBA.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Peter Zweenes, has refused to acknowledge Emmanuel Tagoe’s IBO belt as a world title.

According to him, the IBO is not a major sanctioning body in boxing as compared to WBC, IBF, WBO and WBA.

READ ALSO: Boxing: Isaac Dogboe destined for greatness – Akufo-Addo

Tagoe, popularly known as the ‘Game Boy’, has seen the relevance of his title come under the spotlight following Isaac Dogbe’s capture of the WBC Super Bantamweight title.

Many have been divided over the number of world champions to have emerged from the country, with records rating Dogboe as Ghana’s eighth world champion.

Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe play

Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe

 

However, others have also argued that Tagoe’s IBO belt is a world title, therefore the boxer should be recognized as a world champion.

Speaking to the issue, GBA president Zweenes said Game Boy cannot be regarded as a world champion because the IBO is not a globally recognized body.

“The IBO is not universally recognized, and its one of the least recognized sanctioning bodies. The four main bodies are WBC, WBA, IBF and the WBO," he said.

READ ALSO: Bod Arum: Isaac Dogboe signed by renowned US promoter

“The IBO is a lesser known title, and for me, Emmanuel Tagoe has to do more work, despite the fact that he holds that title.

“He has to do more to fight more credible opponents in order to get into the more respected divisions. Technically it is a world title, but if you ask me it’s definitely not in the same league as the four bodies,” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shocker: Rio Ferdinand retires from boxing before first fight Shocker Rio Ferdinand retires from boxing before first fight
Monkey Dey Work? Sports Ministry cannot take credit for Dogboe title win-GBA boss Monkey Dey Work? Sports Ministry cannot take credit for Dogboe title win-GBA boss
Bod Arum: Isaac Dogboe signed by renowned US promoter Bod Arum Isaac Dogboe signed by renowned US promoter
Mayweather: Boxing icon's legacy faces challenge from Thai 'dwarf giant' Mayweather Boxing icon's legacy faces challenge from Thai 'dwarf giant'
WBC Super Bantamweight champion: Azumah Nelson says he shares the same philosophy with Isaac Dogboe WBC Super Bantamweight champion Azumah Nelson says he shares the same philosophy with Isaac Dogboe
WBO Super Bantamweight Champion: Ministry of Youth and Sports congratulates Isaac Dogboe WBO Super Bantamweight Champion Ministry of Youth and Sports congratulates Isaac Dogboe

Recommended Videos

Boxing: Isaac Dogboe is destined for greatness - Nana Addo Boxing Isaac Dogboe is destined for greatness - Nana Addo
Boxing: Isaac Dogboe is the New WBO Super Bantamweight Champion Boxing Isaac Dogboe is the New WBO Super Bantamweight Champion
Video: This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdaleno Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdaleno



Top Articles

1 Bod Arum Isaac Dogboe signed by renowned US promoterbullet
2 Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdalenobullet
3 Video Watch how Isaac Dogboe floored Magdaleno to win titlebullet
4 WBC Super Bantamweight champion Azumah Nelson says he shares the...bullet
5 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe is the new WBO Super...bullet
6 Ghana To The World Threatening to thrive, Isaac Dogboe's...bullet
7 WBO super bantamweight title: Isaac Dogboe declares war on...bullet
8 Shocker Rio Ferdinand retires from boxing before first fightbullet
9 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie...bullet
10 Boxing Here's how much money is at stake for the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdalenobullet
2 Video Isaac Dogboe knocks out Cesar Juarezbullet
3 Bukom banku - cries out for Ebony at her funeralbullet
4 Video Highlight of the undefeated opponent of Anthony Joshuabullet
5 Catch them young Anthony Joshua teaches son Yorubabullet
6 Video I want my belt: Isaac Dogboe warns opponentsbullet
7 Video Azumah Nelson defeats Hector Cortez in round 10bullet
8 Video Bukom Banku receives hero’s welcome despite defeat...bullet
9 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet
10 Boxing Isaac Dogboe stops Cesar Juarez in fifth roundbullet

Boxing

Boxing Isaac Dogboe destined for greatness – Akufo-Addo
Historic Isaac Dogboe becomes Ghana's youngest World Champion
Boxing Isaac Dogboe 's process has him on top of the world
Boxing George Ashie beats Michael Mokoena to win WBO belt