Asamoah Gyan’s boxer Emmanuel Game Boy Tagoe and his Argentine opponent David Saucedo made their weights at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday morning ahead of the fight.

Tagoe who was the first to step on the scales weighed 135Ibs, while Saucedo also weighed the same figure.

The 30-year-old will be defending the IBO Lightweight title won in 2016 for the very first time.