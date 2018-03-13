Home > Sports > Boxing >

Patrick 'Mallet' Okine will enjoy the full support and chants of the vociferous Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) in faraway Namibia when he challenges home favourite, Jeremiah.

Ghana's Patrick 'Mallet' Okine (19-3-1, 16 KOs) will enjoy the full support and chants of the vociferous Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) in faraway Namibia when he challenges home favourite, Jeremiah.

Nakathila (14-1, 10 KOs) for the latter's WBO Africa super featherweight title on March 20.

The fight scheduled for Ramatex Complex in the Namibia capital, Windhoek will also be an occasion to mark the 28th independence anniversary of the Southern African country but the Ghanaian boxer is in no mood to let his opponent celebrate and has solicited for the support of the ever vibrant GBSU who have obliged.

Accordingly, a contingent of over ten GBSU members are ready and preparing to make the journey to the fight which is now just over a week away.

"It's not going to be an easy task but we assure Ghanaians that with their prayers, we will bring the title home especially with the support of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union in Namibia. I sincerely want to thank the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union for their effort to follow us all the way to Namibia to support the boxer," said Dauda Fuseni, manager of Okine at the Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym in Accra where the Ghanaian boxer trains.

play

 

"Trust me, I believe they will make a difference because the fight will be a very tough one by all standards. Being the champion for the WBO Africa and also ranked as high as number 6 in the WBO world rankings, Jeremiah will not allow himself to be stripped of his title at his own backyard by Patrick but we are going to Namibia to upset Jeremiah and take his title from him," Mr. Fuseni added.

He continued: "We have trained and prepared adequately and will not allow his home advantage to affect us. The title is so dear to our heart and we will make everything possible to ensure that we snatch it and bring it to Ghana."

