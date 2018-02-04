Ghana’s Habib Ahmed demolished in WBO Championship

The Ghanaian went into the bout with the aim of shocking the champion, but he was overpowered by the hard-hitting Mexican.
The Ghanaian went into the bout with the aim of shocking the champion, but he was overpowered by the hard-hitting Mexican.
The bout was waved off by referee Laurence Cole with Ahmed under heavy fire.
Time was 2:31. It was Ramirez’s first KO since 2014.
The bout was the Mexican third defense of his WBO World super middleweight strap.
On the night, another Ghanaian Thomas Awinbono was stopped in round by one Jessie Hart.