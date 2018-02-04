Home > Sports > Boxing >

Ghana’s Habib Ahmed demolished in WBO Championship


Habib Ahmed Ghanaian boxer demolished in WBO Championship

The Ghanaian went into the bout with the aim of shocking the champion, but he was overpowered by the hard-hitting Mexican.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez (37-0, 25 KOs) scored a one-sided six round beat-down over previously unbeaten challenger Habib Ahmed (22-1, 17 KOs) of Ghana, on Saturday night at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Ghanaian went into the bout with the aim of shocking the champion, but he was overpowered by the hard-hitting Mexican.

The bout was waved off by referee Laurence Cole with Ahmed under heavy fire.

Time was 2:31. It was Ramirez’s first KO since 2014.

The bout was the Mexican third defense of his WBO World super middleweight strap.

On the night, another Ghanaian Thomas Awinbono was stopped in round by one Jessie Hart.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Emmanuel Tagoe: Game Boy to receive car from Zylofon media Boss Emmanuel Tagoe Game Boy to receive car from Zylofon media Boss
Habib Ahmed: Ghana’s ‘lonely Spartan’ on the brink of greatness Habib Ahmed Ghana’s ‘lonely Spartan’ on the brink of greatness
Habib Ahmed: Ghanaian boxer to challenge for WBO super-middleweight title Habib Ahmed Ghanaian boxer to challenge for WBO super-middleweight title
Game Boy Vs Royal Storm: ‘Tagoe is a disgrace to Asamoah Gyan’ – Team Dogboe fires back Game Boy Vs Royal Storm ‘Tagoe is a disgrace to Asamoah Gyan’ – Team Dogboe fires back
Boxing: Here's how much money is at stake for the Dogboe vs Tagoe fight Boxing Here's how much money is at stake for the Dogboe vs Tagoe fight
Game Boy vs Royal Storm: Dogboe and Tagoe are already living up to the Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers hype Game Boy vs Royal Storm Dogboe and Tagoe are already living up to the Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers hype

Recommended Videos

IBO World Lightweight Title: Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in the 10th round IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in the 10th round
Check This Out: Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay men Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay men
Boxing: Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight bout Boxing Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight bout



Top Articles

1 Habib Ahmed Ghana’s ‘lonely Spartan’ on the brink of greatnessbullet
2 Emmanuel Tagoe Game Boy to receive car from Zylofon media Bossbullet
3 Habib Ahmed Ghanaian boxer to challenge for WBO super-middleweight titlebullet
4 Habib Ahmed Ghanaian boxer demolished in WBO Championshipbullet
5 Video Countryman Songo fires ‘unserious’ Ghanaian boxer Game Boybullet
6 Boxing Here's how much money is at stake for the Dogboe vs...bullet
7 Game Boy Vs Royal Storm ‘Tagoe is a disgrace to Asamoah...bullet
8 WBO International Bantamweight Belt Isaac Dogboe knocks...bullet
9 Boxing Isaac Dogbe conferred with ‘Okofo’ title by...bullet
10 Today In History DK Poison wins Ghana's first world...bullet

Top Videos

1 IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in...bullet
2 Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay menbullet
3 Video Watch the last time Mayweather lost a boutbullet
4 Boxing Isaac Dogboe stops Cesar Juarez in fifth roundbullet
5 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet
6 Video Watch how Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe knocked out Javier...bullet
7 Catch them young Anthony Joshua teaches son Yorubabullet
8 Video Isaac Dogboe knocks out Cesar Juarezbullet
9 Video Asamoah Gyan displays his boxing skillsbullet

Boxing

Boxing Bring me Isaac Dogboe- Game Boy
Boxing Isaac Dogboe wouldn't last round 3 against ‘Game Boy’ - Baffour Gyan
IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe stops Fernando Saucedo in controversial 10th round to retain world title
IBO Lightweight Title I will knockout Saucedo in round 6: Game Boy assures Ghanaians