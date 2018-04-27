Highlights of the undefeated opponent of Anthony Joshua

news

Anthony Joshua has been offered a guaranteed purse of $50 million (£35.9m) by Deontay Wilder’s team in order to arrange a much-anticipated world heavyweight unification title showdown.

Wilder has an amazing record of going 40 bouts undefeated, with an astonishing 39 coming by way of knockout.

The guaranteed purse of $50 dollars is too enticing for Anthony Joshua to reject since all the monies he has made in his entire career is not even up to the offer and the British has accepted the challenge to face Wilder.

Joshua, 28 with 21 fights, has won all and 20 coming by way of knockout