Home > Sports > Boxing >

Highlights of the undefeated opponent of Anthony Joshua


Highlights of the undefeated opponent of Anthony Joshua

The American’s camp has offered Anthony Joshua a guaranteed purse of $50m to fight with their boxer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Anthony Joshua has been offered a guaranteed purse of $50 million (£35.9m) by Deontay Wilder’s team in order to arrange a much-anticipated world heavyweight unification title showdown.

Wilder has an amazing record of going 40 bouts undefeated, with an astonishing 39 coming by way of knockout.

READ MORE: Amount involved in Zylofon Ghana Premier League sponsorship deal

The guaranteed purse of $50 dollars is too enticing for Anthony Joshua to reject since all the monies he has made in his entire career is not even up to the offer and the British has accepted the challenge to face Wilder.

Joshua, 28 with 21 fights, has won all and 20 coming by way of knockout

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana To The World: Threatening to thrive, Isaac Dogboe's confidence is shaking Magdaleno's camp Ghana To The World Threatening to thrive, Isaac Dogboe's confidence is shaking Magdaleno's camp
World Heavyweight bout: Anthony Joshua has 24 hours to accept Wilder’s $50 million offer World Heavyweight bout Anthony Joshua has 24 hours to accept Wilder’s $50 million offer
Video: I want my belt: Isaac Dogboe warns opponent Video I want my belt: Isaac Dogboe warns opponent
Wahala Dey: This guy whipped Bukom Banku's kids and now Banku's up for arrest for reacting with cutlass Wahala Dey This guy whipped Bukom Banku's kids and now Banku's up for arrest for reacting with cutlass
WBO super bantamweight title: Isaac Dogboe declares war on Jessie Magdaleno WBO super bantamweight title: Isaac Dogboe declares war on Jessie Magdaleno
Gold Coast 2018: Jessie Lartey wins bronze at the Commonwealth Gold Coast 2018 Jessie Lartey wins bronze at the Commonwealth

Recommended Videos

Video: Highlight of the undefeated opponent of Anthony Joshua Video Highlight of the undefeated opponent of Anthony Joshua
Video: I want my belt: Isaac Dogboe warns opponents Video I want my belt: Isaac Dogboe warns opponents
Bukom banku - cries out for Ebony at her funeral Bukom banku - cries out for Ebony at her funeral



Top Articles

1 Ghana To The World Threatening to thrive, Isaac Dogboe's confidence is...bullet
2 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie Magdaleno on April 28bullet
3 Fight! Bukom Banku wants Bastie fight moved to Boxing Day, the...bullet
4 World Heavyweight bout Anthony Joshua has 24 hours to accept...bullet
5 WBO super bantamweight title: Isaac Dogboe declares war on...bullet
6 Video I want my belt: Isaac Dogboe warns opponentbullet
7 Wahala Dey This guy whipped Bukom Banku's kids and now...bullet
8 Boxing Isaac Dogbe promises to stop Cesar Juarez in...bullet
9 Video Watch Isaac Dogboe knock out Cesar Juarez in round 5bullet
10 Game Boy vs Saucedo Supersports warn general public...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I want my belt: Isaac Dogboe warns opponentsbullet
2 Catch them young Anthony Joshua teaches son Yorubabullet
3 Bukom Banku on Ebony's deathbullet
4 RIP Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony, fake or nah?bullet
5 Video Top ten shocking boxing momentsbullet
6 Video Azumah Nelson defeats Hector Cortez in round 10bullet
7 Boxing Isaac Dogboe stops Cesar Juarez in fifth roundbullet
8 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet
9 Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay menbullet
10 Bukom banku - cries out for Ebony at her funeralbullet

Boxing

2018 Commonwealth Games Jessie Lartey gives Ghana another victory in boxing
Commonwealth Games Boxer Yaw Addo claims Ghana’s first triumph
Jail Time Bukom Banku arrested for allegedly beating Assemblyman
Hilarious Viral sporting videos which got Ghanaians laughing so far in 2018