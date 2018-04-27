Highlights of the undefeated opponent of Anthony Joshua

The American’s camp has offered Anthony Joshua a guaranteed purse of $50m to fight with their boxer.
Wilder has an amazing record of going 40 bouts undefeated, with an astonishing 39 coming by way of knockout.
READ MORE: Amount involved in Zylofon Ghana Premier League sponsorship deal
The guaranteed purse of $50 dollars is too enticing for Anthony Joshua to reject since all the monies he has made in his entire career is not even up to the offer and the British has accepted the challenge to face Wilder.
Joshua, 28 with 21 fights, has won all and 20 coming by way of knockout