I will knockout Saucedo in round 6: Game Boy assures Ghanaians


IBO Lightweight Title I will knockout Saucedo in round 6: Game Boy assures Ghanaians

Game Boy believes the Argentine will not last throughout the entire 12 rounds when they face off on Saturday.

  • Published:
play I will knockout Saucedo in round 6: Game Boy assures Ghanaians
Ghanaian boxer is optimistic that he will knockout out his Argentine opposition on round 6 on Saturday at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Emmanuel Game Boy Tagoe will be defending the IBO Lightweight title he won last year after beating South African Fana via unanimous decision in 2016 and Saucedo will be the first person to challenge him for the title.

The two boxers made weight on Friday at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The 30-year-old said at the weighing that he will knockout the well experienced Argentine in round six.

“I am happy I will be fighting for the first time in a year. I was away from the ring because of injury, but now I am back. He said.

“I’m ready for Saucedo, I have prepared very well for this fight, I will be going all out on the day to defend the flag of Ghana.

“I will give my final prediction at the weigh-in. I will punish Saucedo, no matter what he will do he will go down, I'm fired up for action."

Fernando David Saucedo stands the orthodox way to box and has a massive 70 fights, 61 wins, 10 by way of knock out, 6 losses and 3 draws.

He is one of the admired boxers in Argentina that is why he has many promotional fights.

The 36-year old anticipates a tough challenge but insists he will count on his experience to finish off the Ghanaian boxer.

"I have been in the boxing game for so many years and I am hopeful of a win here," he said

"I know my opponent has the backing of the people here and the arena will be full of Ghanaians but that will not stop me from doing what I came here to do."

Officials for the Bout

Referee: Roger Barnor

Judge 1: Ace Makaluza (South Africa)

Judge 2: John Shipanuka (Zambia)

Judge 3: Ginho Piras (Italy)

Supervisor: Andile Matika (South Africa)

