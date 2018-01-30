Home > Sports > Boxing >

Here's how much money is at stake for the Dogboe vs Tagoe fight


Boxing Here's how much money is at stake for the Dogboe vs Tagoe fight

Dogboe and Tagoe to battle it out in a bout that would have a prize money of $200,000

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Isaac Dogboe and Game Boy on the left and right respectively
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The bout of year is expected to happen between Isaac Dogboe and Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe following interest from the camp of the two boxers.

Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’s defeated Argentine David Saucedo via a round ten TKO on Saturday, but fans who thronged the Bukom Boxing Arena were not impressed with the performance and have questioned the boxing prowess of the 30-year-old.

However, the camp of Emmanuel Tagoe and the boxer himself have thrown a big challenge to Isaac Dogboe who is now emerging as the face of Ghanaian boxing to be his next opponent to make a case for man born and bred at James Town as the finest in the country.

Isaac Dogboe’s father has accepted the challenge and he has disclosed that his son is ready to fight for the winner takes all bout which would have a purse of $200,000.

READ MORE: Video Countryman Songo fires ‘unserious’ Ghanaian boxer Game Boy

My son his ready to face this crazy boxer [Emmanuel Tagoe], Isaac will knock him out in round 5,” Paul told Ghanacrusader.com.

It should be a winner take all, Tagoe’s camp said they will offer $200,000 as a purse, so we are ready to sign the contract, they have to make sure that the Ghana Boxing Authority sanctions the fight.”

"The agreed weight is 130 pounds that is super featherweight, so they should make the contract ready, after our fight against Jessie Magdaleno in April we are coming for him in July.”

And on Tuesday afternoon, Asamoah Gyan (brother of Baffour and owner of Baby Jet Promotions) confirmed as much. Responding to a direct question from Joy Sports on the social networking site, Twitter, Gyan gave details.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Game Boy vs Royal Storm: Dogboe and Tagoe are already living up to the Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers hype Game Boy vs Royal Storm Dogboe and Tagoe are already living up to the Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers hype
Boxing: Bring me Isaac Dogboe- Game Boy Boxing Bring me Isaac Dogboe- Game Boy
Video: Countryman Songo fires ‘unserious’ Ghanaian boxer Game Boy Video Countryman Songo fires ‘unserious’ Ghanaian boxer Game Boy
Boxing: Isaac Dogboe wouldn't last round 3 against ‘Game Boy’ - Baffour Gyan Boxing Isaac Dogboe wouldn't last round 3 against ‘Game Boy’ - Baffour Gyan
IBO World Lightweight Title: Emmanuel Tagoe stops Fernando Saucedo in controversial 10th round to retain world title IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe stops Fernando Saucedo in controversial 10th round to retain world title
IBO Lightweight Title: I will knockout Saucedo in round 6: Game Boy assures Ghanaians IBO Lightweight Title I will knockout Saucedo in round 6: Game Boy assures Ghanaians

Recommended Videos

IBO World Lightweight Title: Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in the 10th round IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in the 10th round
Check This Out: Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay men Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay men
Boxing: Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight bout Boxing Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight bout



Top Articles

1 Video Countryman Songo fires ‘unserious’ Ghanaian boxer Game Boybullet
2 Boxing Isaac Dogboe wouldn't last round 3 against ‘Game Boy’ - Baffour...bullet
3 IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe stops Fernando Saucedo in...bullet
4 Boxing Bring me Isaac Dogboe- Game Boybullet
5 Game Boy vs Royal Storm Dogboe and Tagoe are already living up...bullet
6 Boxing Here's how much money is at stake for the Dogboe vs...bullet
7 Boxing Isaac Dogbe promises to stop Cesar Juarez in January boutbullet
8 Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe 8 Interesting facts you need to...bullet
9 IBO Lightweight Game Boy and Saucedo make weight for...bullet
10 IBO Lightweight Title I will knockout Saucedo in round...bullet

Top Videos

1 Boxing Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight boutbullet
2 Video Top ten shocking boxing momentsbullet
3 Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay menbullet
4 Video Watch the last time Mayweather lost a boutbullet
5 Video Isaac Dogboe knocks out Cesar Juarezbullet
6 Freedom Fight Night Richard Commey beats Hedi Slimani to WBC titlebullet
7 Catch them young Anthony Joshua teaches son Yorubabullet
8 IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe defeats...bullet
9 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet
10 Boxing Isaac Dogboe stops Cesar Juarez in fifth roundbullet

Boxing

Game Boy vs Saucedo Supersports warn general public from broadcasting Gyan's boxer's bout
Video 'Some people want to kill me…I won't fight in Ghana again' – Bukom Banku
Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe Asamoah Gyan's boxer's fight against Saucedo fixed for January 27
Duke micah.jpg
Duke Micah Ghanaian boxer aiming to be world champion before 2018 ends