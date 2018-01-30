news

The bout of year is expected to happen between Isaac Dogboe and Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe following interest from the camp of the two boxers.

Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’s defeated Argentine David Saucedo via a round ten TKO on Saturday, but fans who thronged the Bukom Boxing Arena were not impressed with the performance and have questioned the boxing prowess of the 30-year-old.

However, the camp of Emmanuel Tagoe and the boxer himself have thrown a big challenge to Isaac Dogboe who is now emerging as the face of Ghanaian boxing to be his next opponent to make a case for man born and bred at James Town as the finest in the country.

Isaac Dogboe’s father has accepted the challenge and he has disclosed that his son is ready to fight for the winner takes all bout which would have a purse of $200,000.

“My son his ready to face this crazy boxer [Emmanuel Tagoe], Isaac will knock him out in round 5,” Paul told Ghanacrusader.com.

It should be a winner take all, Tagoe’s camp said they will offer $200,000 as a purse, so we are ready to sign the contract, they have to make sure that the Ghana Boxing Authority sanctions the fight.”

"The agreed weight is 130 pounds that is super featherweight, so they should make the contract ready, after our fight against Jessie Magdaleno in April we are coming for him in July.”

And on Tuesday afternoon, Asamoah Gyan (brother of Baffour and owner of Baby Jet Promotions) confirmed as much. Responding to a direct question from Joy Sports on the social networking site, Twitter, Gyan gave details.