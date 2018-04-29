Isaac Dogboe becomes Ghana's youngest World Champion

news

Isaac Dogbe has become the youngest Ghanaian to win a world title.

Dogboe, 23, becomes the youngest world champion in Ghana’s rich boxing history tonight in Philadelphia.

Dogboe (19-0, 13 KO) had a rough beginning in round one, as Magdaleno (25-1, 18 KO) hammered the challenger in the opening round.

But Dogboe, who had never been knocked down before, shook it off and came on strong as the fight went forward knocking Magdaleno down with a piledriver in the 5th round.

Inside round 11, the moment of truth arrived when Dogboe unloaded an array of impressive jabs and furious punches on the title holder forcing him to taste the canvas again and again until the referee stopped the fight.

Youngest World Champs From #Ghana

Isaac Dogboe – 23

Ike Quatey – 25

Alfred Cotay – 26

Azumah Nelson – 26

Joseph Agbeko – 27

David Kotey – 28

credit: Ghana Sports Online