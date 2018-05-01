Home > Sports > Boxing >

Mayweather legacy faces challenge from Thai 'dwarf giant'


Mayweather Boxing icon's legacy faces challenge from Thai 'dwarf giant'

After a career laden with belts, cash and kudos, boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr retired undefeated over 50 fights -- but his flawless record faces an unlikely challenge from an obscure Thai fighter known as the "dwarf giant".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
At 5ft 2in and weighing just 105lb, Wanheng Menayothin is shorter and leaner than Floyd Mayweather but his powerful punching has earned him the nickname 'dwarf giant' play

At 5ft 2in and weighing just 105lb, Wanheng Menayothin is shorter and leaner than Floyd Mayweather but his powerful punching has earned him the nickname 'dwarf giant'

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After a career laden with belts, cash and kudos, boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr retired undefeated over 50 fights -- but his flawless record faces an unlikely challenge from an obscure Thai fighter known as the "dwarf giant".

At 5ft 2in (1.57m) and weighing just 105lb (47.6kg), minimumweight Wanheng Menayothin is shorter, leaner and significantly less wealthy than Mayweather, who briefly emerged from retirement last year to fight MMA star Conor McGregor for a $100 million purse.

If Wanheng triumphs on Wednesday afternoon he will equal Mayweather's feat of winning 50 successive fights.

His WBC minimumweight belt is on the line against Panamanian challenger Leroy Estrada.

The fight, to be held outside the town hall of second-tier Thai city Nakhon Ratchasima, has none of the glitz or pay-per-view pull of a Mayweather bout in Las Vegas.

But still Wanheng will enter boxing lore with victory -- and, at 32 years of age, has time to go one better and match the 51 wins, one draw and no losses set by Mexican flyweight Ricardo Lopez.

It is not just the box office power that differentiates Mayweather from the Thai, who turned to the ring at the age of 12 as a path out of poverty.

While the prelude to Mayweather fights was defined by hype and trash-talking, Wanheng has adopted a more karmic approach.

"I'm not feeling pressured, you win and you lose, and that's the nature of sports," he said at his gym in Bangkok a few days before defending his title.

But he said he had trained hard with the aim of "equalling Floyd".

Nicknames also capture the difference between the pair.

Numbers game

In addition to "Money", the American fought under the moniker "Pretty Boy" and "The Best Ever", tags he still rolls out on a Twitter profile boasting more than eight million followers.

With Wanheng, it's more complicated.

Fighters in Thailand often compete under the label of their gym, which is where his second name Menayothin -- the name of his Bangkok gym -- comes from.

His legal name is Chayaphon Moonsri, while his most widely used nickname is the "dwarf giant" because of his small stature and powerful punches.

But the boxer also fights under the alias "Five-Star Grilled Chicken" as part of sponsorship deal with Thai food giant CP Chicken.

Should Wanheng win on Wednesday his name will enter the record books, but with an asterisk of sorts.

Wanheng says he has trained hard with the aim of 'equalling Floyd' play

Wanheng says he has trained hard with the aim of 'equalling Floyd'

(AFP)

He has fought mostly low-profile Asian challengers on his home turf in Thailand.

His rivals have been a mixed bag -- one last year had 44 losses, while another in 2014 had 24.

In December he tied Rocky Marciano's 49-0 tally with a win over Japanese contender Tatsuya Fukuhara.

Mayweather, meanwhile, had a much tougher ride defeating some of the sport's all-time greats, including Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya.

The welterweight has 27 KOs to Wanheng's 17.

"With respect to Wanheng he's never beaten anyone of note. In the west this fight will be nothing more than a trivial pursuit question," Anson Wainwright, a boxing correspondent for The Ring magazine, told AFP, adding that matching the record would nevertheless be a "good achievement."

Carlos Costa, a boxing reporter covering the fight, said the 23-year-old Estrada also poses a unique challenge to Wanheng, 32.

"He's younger and fresher," Costa said of Estrada. "He's hungry for glory, and that makes a boxer always dangerous."

And the Panamanian is in no mood to help Wanheng into the history books, telling AFP "this is my opportunity to be a champion".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

WBC Super Bantamweight champion: Azumah Nelson says he shares the same philosophy with Isaac Dogboe WBC Super Bantamweight champion Azumah Nelson says he shares the same philosophy with Isaac Dogboe
WBO Super Bantamweight Champion: Ministry of Youth and Sports congratulates Isaac Dogboe WBO Super Bantamweight Champion Ministry of Youth and Sports congratulates Isaac Dogboe
Boxing: Isaac Dogboe destined for greatness – Akufo-Addo Boxing Isaac Dogboe destined for greatness – Akufo-Addo
Video: This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdaleno Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdaleno
Historic: Isaac Dogboe becomes Ghana's youngest World Champion Historic Isaac Dogboe becomes Ghana's youngest World Champion
Video: Watch how Isaac Dogboe floored Magdaleno to win title Video Watch how Isaac Dogboe floored Magdaleno to win title

Recommended Videos

Boxing: Isaac Dogboe is destined for greatness - Nana Addo Boxing Isaac Dogboe is destined for greatness - Nana Addo
Boxing: Isaac Dogboe is the New WBO Super Bantamweight Champion Boxing Isaac Dogboe is the New WBO Super Bantamweight Champion
Video: This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdaleno Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdaleno



Top Articles

1 Video Watch how Isaac Dogboe floored Magdaleno to win titlebullet
2 Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdalenobullet
3 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe is the new WBO Super...bullet
4 WBC Super Bantamweight champion Azumah Nelson says he shares the...bullet
5 Historic Isaac Dogboe becomes Ghana's youngest World Championbullet
6 Boxing Isaac Dogboe 's process has him on top of the worldbullet
7 WBO super bantamweight title: Isaac Dogboe declares war on...bullet
8 Ghana To The World Threatening to thrive, Isaac Dogboe's...bullet
9 Boxing Isaac Dogboe destined for greatness – Akufo-Addobullet
10 Boxing Here's how much money is at stake for the...bullet

Related Articles

Sports This is everything boxing champion Floyd Mayweather eats and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner
Sports Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram shows him living his best life in the Caribbean just a week after a gunman sprayed bullets at his entourage
Sports Manny Pacquiao sacked his boxing coach of 16 years through a press release
Boxing Wahab beats Ayala to become new WBA Pan-African champ
Boxing All set for Azumah Nelson Fight Night 5 round 2 in Accra March 24
Photos Floyd Mayweather shows off $30000 glass ping pong table
Jessie Magadaleno Mexican boxer calls out Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe with funny Photoshop on social media
The Money Man Mayweather's kitchen is bigger than your house and wants you to know it
Boxing I'd take McGregor in two says De La Hoya
Conor McGregor MMA star wants to fight a boxer on his turf

Top Videos

1 Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdalenobullet
2 Video I want my belt: Isaac Dogboe warns opponentsbullet
3 Video Highlight of the undefeated opponent of Anthony Joshuabullet
4 Video Isaac Dogboe knocks out Cesar Juarezbullet
5 Boxing Isaac Dogboe stops Cesar Juarez in fifth roundbullet
6 Video Azumah Nelson defeats Hector Cortez in round 10bullet
7 Bukom Banku on Ebony's deathbullet
8 RIP Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony, fake or nah?bullet
9 Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay menbullet
10 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet

Boxing

Boxing George Ashie beats Michael Mokoena to win WBO belt
Boxing Asamoah Gyan sends good will message to Isaac Dogboe
Video Highlights of the undefeated opponent of Anthony Joshua
World Heavyweight bout Anthony Joshua has 24 hours to accept Wilder’s $50 million offer