Home > Sports > Boxing >

Renovation Works begin at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex


Sports Ministry Renovation Works begin at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has cut the sod for the start of renovation works at the Azumah Nelson Complex to give the facility a facelift to after years of neglect.

The Sporting edifice which is situated in Kaneshie is on course to be revamped by the Sports Ministry. According to the sports minister Isaac Asiamah the facility will help ease up the sporting infrastructure in Ghana.

READ ALSO:Accra Sports Stadium renovation begins

This place used to serve as camping grounds for our various national teams. Also in 2007 when the Accra Stadium was closed down Accra Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics used this place as their home grounds.

“Unfortunately the facilities here have been abandoned and left to deteriorate so much so that it doesn’t befit the pedigree of Azumah Nelson. This place is going to be transformed, and in a few months all will be proud,” 

The Sports Ministry earlier this year begun works on the Accra Sports Stadium and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah says the works at both facilities are part a grand plan to build a strong sporting base.

READ ALSO:Ghana Football Women’s League are close to acquiring a new sponsor

“We need future for Sports development and that future is what we are beginning this year.

“We have to address the fundamentals and that is the availability of sporting infrastructure and this year we are going to see that,”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bastie Samir: Star boxer is face of new Glo campaign Bastie Samir Star boxer is face of new Glo campaign
Boxing: Ayittey Powers assaults Comedian Baba Spirit on TV (Video) Boxing Ayittey Powers assaults Comedian Baba Spirit on TV (Video)
Isaac Dogboe: Undefeated boxer wants to 'conquer the world' Isaac Dogboe Undefeated boxer wants to 'conquer the world'
Video: Bukom Banku prays against untimely death Video Bukom Banku prays against untimely death
Battle of the Undefeated: Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie Magdaleno on April 28 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie Magdaleno on April 28
Jessie Magadaleno: Mexican boxer calls out Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe with funny Photoshop on social media Jessie Magadaleno Mexican boxer calls out Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe with funny Photoshop on social media

Recommended Videos

Boxing News: Bastie Samir Is Face Of New Glo Campaign Boxing News Bastie Samir Is Face Of New Glo Campaign
Isaac Dogboe: Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for GHC 1m Isaac Dogboe Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for GHC 1m
IBO World Lightweight Title: Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in the 10th round IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in the 10th round



Top Articles

1 Sports Ministry Renovation Works begin at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complexbullet
2 Video Countryman Songo fires ‘unserious’ Ghanaian boxer Game Boybullet
3 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie Magdaleno on...bullet
4 The Money Man Mayweather's kitchen is bigger than your house and...bullet
5 Richard Commey Ghanaian boxer on the verge of another world...bullet
6 Boxing Isaac Dogbe promises to stop Cesar Juarez in January boutbullet
7 Photos Floyd Mayweather shows off $30000 glass ping pong tablebullet
8 Video Bukom Banku prays against untimely deathbullet
9 Official Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in...bullet
10 Undefeated Floyd Mayweather still having wild fun with...bullet

Top Videos

1 Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay menbullet
2 IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in...bullet
3 Video Asamoah Gyan displays his boxing skillsbullet
4 Iron Mike Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in Californiabullet
5 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet
6 Boxing Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight boutbullet
7 Video Watch the last time Mayweather lost a boutbullet
8 Video Bukom Banku receives hero’s welcome despite defeat...bullet
9 Mayweather Watch how Floyd knocked out Conor McGregor in...bullet
10 Video Renowned actor Lil Wayne knocks out Bukom Banku...bullet

Boxing

Boxing Isaac Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for GHC 1m
Bukom Banku's message on Ebony's death
Ghana!!! Bukom Banku’s message about Ebony’s death is funny and sad at equal measure
Boxing Black Bombers B eye gold medals in Hungary tournament
Habib Ahmed Ghanaian boxer demolished in WBO Championship