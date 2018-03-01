Renovation Works begin at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex

news

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has cut the sod for the start of renovation works at the Azumah Nelson Complex to give the facility a facelift to after years of neglect.

The Sporting edifice which is situated in Kaneshie is on course to be revamped by the Sports Ministry. According to the sports minister Isaac Asiamah the facility will help ease up the sporting infrastructure in Ghana.

READ ALSO:Accra Sports Stadium renovation begins

This place used to serve as camping grounds for our various national teams. Also in 2007 when the Accra Stadium was closed down Accra Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics used this place as their home grounds.

“Unfortunately the facilities here have been abandoned and left to deteriorate so much so that it doesn’t befit the pedigree of Azumah Nelson. This place is going to be transformed, and in a few months all will be proud,”

The Sports Ministry earlier this year begun works on the Accra Sports Stadium and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah says the works at both facilities are part a grand plan to build a strong sporting base.

READ ALSO:Ghana Football Women’s League are close to acquiring a new sponsor

“We need future for Sports development and that future is what we are beginning this year.

“We have to address the fundamentals and that is the availability of sporting infrastructure and this year we are going to see that,”