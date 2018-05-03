news

The Ghana Boxing Authority President Peter Zwennes has stated that the Sports Ministry cannot take the credit for Isaac Dogboe title win.

Peter Zwennes who was not too amused when Dogboe returned was clearly unhappy with the amount of lip service from the Sports Ministry given to the sport in Ghana without substantial support.

He did say he was unhappy with how the Sports Minister would want to take the credit for the immense amount of money Team Dogboe had invested into making Isaac Dogboe a world champion

It is time the ministry stopped paying lip service to helping the other sports. It is time the ministry translated its help in practical terms. If the ministry, as usual, will want to come and take credit for the success of other individuals for which we haven’t seen any contribution, then they must sit up.”

Lawyer Peter Zwennes also did state that the Ministry should not put all their attention and direction in just football

“So, if the minister is listening to me, I want to say it loud and clear: this is the time for them to come and translate their help in practical terms for us, and for us to know that the ministry is not just a soccer ministry, that it is helping us in boxing.”

Isaac Dogboe is the current WBO super bantamweight champion after beating Jessie Magdaleno by way of an 11th round Technical Knockout