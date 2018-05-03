Home > Sports > Boxing >

Sports Ministry cannot take credit for Dogboe title win-GBA boss


Monkey Dey Work? Sports Ministry cannot take credit for Dogboe title win-GBA boss

Ghana Boxing Authority President Peter Zwennes has stated that the Ministry of Youth & Sports have

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Boxing Authority President Peter Zwennes has stated that the Sports Ministry cannot take the credit for Isaac Dogboe title win.

Peter Zwennes who was not too amused when Dogboe returned was clearly unhappy with the amount of lip service from the Sports Ministry given to the sport in Ghana without substantial support.

READ ALSO: Isaac Dogboe becomes Ghana's youngest World Champion

He did say he was unhappy with how the Sports Minister would want to take the credit for the immense amount of money Team Dogboe had invested into making Isaac Dogboe a world champion

It is time the ministry stopped paying lip service to helping the other sports. It is time the ministry translated its help in practical terms. If the ministry, as usual, will want to come and take credit for the success of other individuals for which we haven’t seen any contribution, then they must sit up.”

Lawyer Peter Zwennes also did state that the Ministry should not put all their attention and direction in just football

“So, if the minister is listening to me, I want to say it loud and clear: this is the time for them to come and translate their help in practical terms for us, and for us to know that the ministry is not just a soccer ministry, that it is helping us in boxing.”

READ ALSO: Isaac Dogboe is the new WBO Super Bantamweight Champion

Isaac Dogboe is the current WBO super bantamweight champion after beating Jessie Magdaleno by way of an 11th round Technical Knockout

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bod Arum: Isaac Dogboe signed by renowned US promoter Bod Arum Isaac Dogboe signed by renowned US promoter
Mayweather: Boxing icon's legacy faces challenge from Thai 'dwarf giant' Mayweather Boxing icon's legacy faces challenge from Thai 'dwarf giant'
WBC Super Bantamweight champion: Azumah Nelson says he shares the same philosophy with Isaac Dogboe WBC Super Bantamweight champion Azumah Nelson says he shares the same philosophy with Isaac Dogboe
WBO Super Bantamweight Champion: Ministry of Youth and Sports congratulates Isaac Dogboe WBO Super Bantamweight Champion Ministry of Youth and Sports congratulates Isaac Dogboe
Boxing: Isaac Dogboe destined for greatness – Akufo-Addo Boxing Isaac Dogboe destined for greatness – Akufo-Addo
Video: This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdaleno Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdaleno

Recommended Videos

Boxing: Isaac Dogboe is destined for greatness - Nana Addo Boxing Isaac Dogboe is destined for greatness - Nana Addo
Boxing: Isaac Dogboe is the New WBO Super Bantamweight Champion Boxing Isaac Dogboe is the New WBO Super Bantamweight Champion
Video: This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdaleno Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdaleno



Top Articles

1 Video Watch how Isaac Dogboe floored Magdaleno to win titlebullet
2 Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdalenobullet
3 Bod Arum Isaac Dogboe signed by renowned US promoterbullet
4 WBC Super Bantamweight champion Azumah Nelson says he shares the...bullet
5 WBO super bantamweight title: Isaac Dogboe declares war on...bullet
6 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe is the new WBO Super...bullet
7 Ghana To The World Threatening to thrive, Isaac Dogboe's...bullet
8 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie...bullet
9 Boxing Isaac Dogboe 's process has him on top of the worldbullet
10 Boxing Here's how much money is at stake for the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdalenobullet
2 Bukom banku - cries out for Ebony at her funeralbullet
3 Video I want my belt: Isaac Dogboe warns opponentsbullet
4 Catch them young Anthony Joshua teaches son Yorubabullet
5 Video Azumah Nelson defeats Hector Cortez in round 10bullet
6 Video Highlight of the undefeated opponent of Anthony Joshuabullet
7 Video Isaac Dogboe knocks out Cesar Juarezbullet
8 Boxing Isaac Dogboe stops Cesar Juarez in fifth roundbullet
9 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet
10 Video Bukom Banku receives hero’s welcome despite...bullet

Boxing

Historic Isaac Dogboe becomes Ghana's youngest World Champion
Boxing George Ashie beats Michael Mokoena to win WBO belt
Boxing Asamoah Gyan sends good will message to Isaac Dogboe
Video Highlights of the undefeated opponent of Anthony Joshua