Supersports warn public from broadcasting Game Boy's bout

news

The Bukom Boxing Arena will be the venue of attraction as Emmanuel Game Boy Tagoe faces off with the Argentine Fernando Saucedo in a make or break bout dubbed 'Defend To Glory', coming up on Saturday 27th January.

MutiChoice owners of SuperSports who have the TV right to televise the boxing has warned all media houses and the general public to refrain from any attempt to broadcast the bout.

READ MORE: Nana Aba Anamoah and Prince Tagoe are attention seekers-Asamoah Gyan

Below s the full press statement.

24th January 2018

Press Release

MULTICHOICE WARN PUBLIC TO DESIST FROM UNLAWFUL COMMENTARY, BROADCAST OR RE-BROADCAST OF “DEFEND TO GLORY” BOXING BOUT BETWEEN EMMANUEL TAGOE AND FERNANDO SAUCEDO

MultiChoice wishes to remind all broadcasters and the general public that SuperSport International has the exclusive broadcast rights to the “DEFEND TO GLORY” boxing bout between Emmanuel Tagoe, also known as “Game Boy” and Fernando Saucedo which will be available on DStv HD Channels: SuperSport 8 and SuperSport Select 3 from 7pm Saturday, 27th January 2018.

No person, media station or event organizer is permitted to undertake a public screening, live or delayed broadcast or re-broadcast on any free to air, pay TV channel, social media platform or carryout radio commentary of this boxing bout or any other DStv programmes without the authorization of MultiChoice as such conduct will constitute a direct violation of and interference with the programme and channel distribution rights of MultiChoice and other third parties.

Any violation of the foregoing will be met with exemplary civil and criminal sanctions available under the law.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Cecil Sunkwa-Mills

General Manager, MultiChoice Ghana.

Distribution:

ALL MEDIA HOUSES

GHANA