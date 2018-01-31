Home > Sports > Boxing >

‘Tagoe is a disgrace to Asamoah Gyan’ – Team Dogboe fires back


Game Boy Vs Royal Storm

The camps of Isaac Dogboe and Emmanuel Tagoe have been engaging each other in bitter war of words in the last couple of days.

Dogboe-vs-Tagoe.jpg play
Paul Dogboe, father of fast-rising boxer Isaac Dogboe, has described Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe as a disgrace to his financier, Asamoah Gyan.



READ ALSO: Dogboe and Tagoe are already living up to the Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers hype

Game Boy, who is under Gyan’s Baby Jet Promotions, has challenged Dogboe to a fight, insisting the 22-year-old is no match for him.

Speaking on UTV, Tagoe said “even if I am asleep and called immediately to fight Dogboe I will beat him”.

His comments have sparked a response from the camp of Dogboe, whose father and manager has labeled Game Boy a disgrace.

 

Paul-and-Isaac-Dogboe.jpg play Paul Dogboe (left) with his son Isaac Dogboe

According to Paul Dogboe, Tagoe “messed up” in his last fight against Argentine David Saucedo despite managing to record a win.

“I think Asamoah Gyan’s organization is a very great one. These serious guys, they have serious money. ..The organization of that show was good. But then the guy boxing [Game Boy] just messed everything up. I mean the performance was messed up as if Ghana’s boxing has gone back to ten years ago, when we had to start again after Azuma Nelson and Ike Quartey left,” he said in an interview with UTV.

READ ALSO: Boxing : Bring me Isaac Dogboe- Game Boy

He added that Game Boy “is a disgrace to Asamoah Gyan. Gyan is doing a hell of a job spending all this money on this kid and the kid cannot think. I think he’s got some serious explanations to do to Asamoah Gyan because he disgraced Asamoah right there as if they don’t feed him”.

Reports in the local media suggest that both boxers are scheduled to fight come July this year.

