Home > Sports > Boxing >

Wilder knocks out Ortiz to retain WBC heavyweight title


Deontay Wilder stops Luis Ortiz in the 10th round to retain WBC heavyweight title

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Deontay Wilder poses with trainer Marc Breland after knocking out Luis Ortiz to retain his WBC heavyweight title
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Deontay Wilder kept up his side of the bargain in the Anthony Joshua stakes by dispatching Luis Ortiz with a brutal 10th round knockout in New York.

But the WBC champion was forced to dig deep and answer questions he has never been asked before as a professional during a punishing seventh round barrage from the previously undefeated Cuban.

play Luis Ortiz staggers on the canvas as Deontay Wilder brings about victory with a series of vicious combinations

 

Then, having stayed on his feet, he regrouped in the eighth and the ninth before doing what he does best in the 10th – serving up another chilling knockout.

He has stopped every man he has ever faced as a professional and, although it looked like he might not continue that streak against Ortiz, he changed the course of the fight in stunning fashion in the 10th.

play Luis Ortiz hits the canvas as the referee calls a stop to the fight handing the belt back to Deontay Wilder on Saturday night

 

Ortiz did well to somehow beat the count but he did so on unsteady legs and he was in no position to defend himself as Wilder went for the kill.

And, when a vicious uppercut sent him to the canvas again, referee David Fields waved it off before he had even hit the floor with 2:05 on the clock.

play Luis Ortiz produced a punishing seventh round barrage before Deontay Wilder regrouped in the seventh and eighth

 

Now Wilder can allow himself to dream of the riches he will glean from a transatlantic epic with Joshua.

The Londoner, of course, still needs to do the business against Joseph Parker in Cardiff on March 31st, when he will attempt to add the WBO belt to his WBA and IBF titles.

play Deontay Wilder receives treatment from his corner after taking some heavy punches from Luis Ortiz

 

Whoever comes out on top in Cardiff will then surely face WBC champion Wilder in a unification fight for the ages which will render the first ever heavyweight champion to hold all four major belts at once.

play Wilder survived a pummeling from the Cuban challenger to come through at the Barclays Center in New York on Saturday

'I'm ready right now,' Wilder said. 'I always said that I want to unify. I'm ready whenever those guys are. I am the baddest man on the planet and I proved that tonight. This solidified my position at the top of the food chain tonight.

'Soon there will be one champion, one face, one name – that will be Deontay Wilder. It's not about how big your muscles are – it's about the heart.'

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Top Fight: Duke Micah set to fight on April 25 Top Fight Duke Micah set to fight on April 25
Sports Ministry: Renovation Works begin at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex Sports Ministry Renovation Works begin at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex
Bastie Samir: Star boxer is face of new Glo campaign Bastie Samir Star boxer is face of new Glo campaign
Boxing: Ayittey Powers assaults Comedian Baba Spirit on TV (Video) Boxing Ayittey Powers assaults Comedian Baba Spirit on TV (Video)
Isaac Dogboe: Undefeated boxer wants to 'conquer the world' Isaac Dogboe Undefeated boxer wants to 'conquer the world'
Video: Bukom Banku prays against untimely death Video Bukom Banku prays against untimely death

Recommended Videos

Boxing News: Bastie Samir Is Face Of New Glo Campaign Boxing News Bastie Samir Is Face Of New Glo Campaign
Isaac Dogboe: Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for GHC 1m Isaac Dogboe Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for GHC 1m
IBO World Lightweight Title: Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in the 10th round IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in the 10th round



Top Articles

1 Deontay Wilder stops Luis Ortiz in the 10th round to retain WBC...bullet
2 Video This is how Bukom Banku was knocked outbullet
3 Isaac Dogboe Undefeated boxer wants to 'conquer the world'bullet
4 Sports Ministry Renovation Works begin at the Azumah Nelson Sports...bullet
5 Floyd Mayweather Undefeated boxer to visit Ghana in Junebullet
6 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie Magdaleno...bullet
7 Video Countryman Songo fires ‘unserious’ Ghanaian boxer Game Boybullet
8 Top Fight Duke Micah set to fight on April 25bullet
9 Bukom Banku's Girlfriend This is the beautiful lady...bullet
10 Game Boy Vs Royal Storm ‘Tagoe is a disgrace to...bullet

Top Videos

1 IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in...bullet
2 Boxing Isaac Dogboe stops Cesar Juarez in fifth roundbullet
3 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet
4 Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay menbullet
5 Video Watch how Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe knocked out Javier...bullet
6 Video Renowned actor Lil Wayne knocks out Bukom Banku in...bullet
7 Video Isaac Dogboe knocks out Cesar Juarezbullet
8 Video 25 best McGregor punchesbullet
9 Video Watch the last time Mayweather lost a boutbullet
10 Iron Mike Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in...bullet

Boxing

Jessie Magadaleno calls out Ghana’s “Royal Storm” on social media
Jessie Magadaleno Mexican boxer calls out Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe with funny Photoshop on social media
Boxing Isaac Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for GHC 1m
Bukom Banku's message on Ebony's death
Ghana!!! Bukom Banku’s message about Ebony’s death is funny and sad at equal measure
Photos Floyd Mayweather shows off $30000 glass ping pong table