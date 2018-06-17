Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports >

Brazil vs Germany in numbers


FIFA World Cup Brazil vs Germany in numbers

Brazil will start their redemption after poor showing four years ago on home soil as they face Switzerland

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazil drew two all against Switzerland in 1950 in their only World Cup encounter.

In all they have faced off eight times, with Brazil having won three, drawn three and lost two.

Brazil are second in the latest FIFA ranking, while the Swiss are placed sixth

Brazil are the most successful country in the World Cup with five titles and they also have the record as the only nation that have participated in every single Mundial, while, Switzerland have qualified for their 11th World Cup - it's their fourth in a row.

READ ALSO: World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Spain in numbers

play Neymar

 

Brazil have been very effective in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup, having won 10 of their last 12 games, with their only defeat coming against Norway in 1998.

The South Americans have also topped their group in every single World Cup since 1982, whereas Switzerland have topped their group only once previously at the World Cup, it was in 2006. That was the year they became the only team not to concede a single goal at a World Cup (four games)

Brazil are undefeated in their last 18 group games at the World Cup, having won 16 and drawn two. Their last defeat came in 1934 in a 1-3 loss against Spain, whereas Switzerland are unbeaten in their opening game in each of their last four appearances, winning the last two against Spain in 2010 and Ecuador in 2014.

Neymar was involved in five of Brazil's 11 goals at the last World Cup (four goals, one assist). He was also involved in more goals than any other player in the Conmebol qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup (six goals, eight assists), while Xherdan Shaqiri has been directly involved in five of Switzerland's last six goals at major tournaments (four goals, one assist).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: If only Sane was at the World Cup?, Twitter users make fun of Germany after loss to Mexico World Cup 2018 If only Sane was at the World Cup?, Twitter users make fun of Germany after loss to Mexico
Football: Hazard ready to make mark on World Cup, says Martinez Football Hazard ready to make mark on World Cup, says Martinez
Football: Get Alli! Tunisia coach singles out Dele the dangerman Football Get Alli! Tunisia coach singles out Dele the dangerman
Football: Kompany stays in Belgium squad despite injury Football Kompany stays in Belgium squad despite injury
Football: We must win Sweden game, says 'calm' South Korea coach Football We must win Sweden game, says 'calm' South Korea coach
World Cup 2018: What a free kick!!!, Kolarov's match winner applauded on Twitter World Cup 2018 What a free kick!!!, Kolarov's match winner applauded on Twitter

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo sets new World Cup recordbullet
2 World Cup 2018 Hector Cuper explains why he left Mohamed Salah on...bullet
3 Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi Kwesi Nyantakyi's wife makes massive...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbersbullet
5 World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain in numbersbullet
6 Ghana Football C.K. Akonnor wants ex-players involved in new GFAbullet
7 World Cup 2018 Here are fixtures & kick-off times for...bullet
8 Asamoah Gyan Narrates This is the true story behind...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Nine facts about France vs Australiabullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Kevin-Prince Boateng's perfect...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitmentbullet
2 Football and all Sports stories that made global headlines in 2017bullet

Sports

Kolarov's brilliant free-kick gave Serbia a narrow win over Costa Rica
Football Kolarov stunner gives Serbia victory over Costa Rica
France defender Samuel Umtiti took to social media to alleviate his embarrassment after his handball led to an Australia penalty
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
Brazil forward Neymar is set to make his first appearance at the World Cup in Russia
Football Neymar to make World Cup bow as Germany launch campaign
South Korea's coach Shin Tae-yong has an uphill task to repeat his country's semi-final appearance in 2002
Football Race claims and 'spying' dominate Korea, Sweden build-up