Brazil vs Germany in numbers

Brazil drew two all against Switzerland in 1950 in their only World Cup encounter.

In all they have faced off eight times, with Brazil having won three, drawn three and lost two.

Brazil are second in the latest FIFA ranking, while the Swiss are placed sixth

Brazil are the most successful country in the World Cup with five titles and they also have the record as the only nation that have participated in every single Mundial, while, Switzerland have qualified for their 11th World Cup - it's their fourth in a row.

Brazil have been very effective in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup, having won 10 of their last 12 games, with their only defeat coming against Norway in 1998.

The South Americans have also topped their group in every single World Cup since 1982, whereas Switzerland have topped their group only once previously at the World Cup, it was in 2006. That was the year they became the only team not to concede a single goal at a World Cup (four games)

Brazil are undefeated in their last 18 group games at the World Cup, having won 16 and drawn two. Their last defeat came in 1934 in a 1-3 loss against Spain, whereas Switzerland are unbeaten in their opening game in each of their last four appearances, winning the last two against Spain in 2010 and Ecuador in 2014.

Neymar was involved in five of Brazil's 11 goals at the last World Cup (four goals, one assist). He was also involved in more goals than any other player in the Conmebol qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup (six goals, eight assists), while Xherdan Shaqiri has been directly involved in five of Switzerland's last six goals at major tournaments (four goals, one assist).