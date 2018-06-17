C.K. Akonnor wants ex-players involved in new GFA

news

Former Black Stars captain, Charles Akonnor has suggested that ex-national team players should be involved in any newly reconstituted Ghana Football Association, following the announcement by government that it plans on using all the legal process available to dissolve the current Ghana Football Association.

Government’s resolve to literally dismantle the current structure of the GFA comes on the back of the explosive exposé done by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which was premiered in Accra on June 6.

The exposé, which was done over a two-year span, captured several match officials receiving bribes to compromise Ghana Premiere League games. It also revealed the deep-seated rot and corruption at the FA when it comes to player selection into the various national teams, and how sponsorship deals for the league and national teams are dubiously negotiated.

Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was the most high-profile personality caught in the exposé, has since resigned as GFA President and has also relinquished his position as CAF Vice-President, WAFA Zone B President, and FIFA Executive Council Member. He is also currently serving a 90-day suspension by FIFA pending investigations into his conduct, which may be in breach of the FIFA code of ethics.

With Nyantakyi gone, government is keen on cleaning up the mess, and Akonnor says ex-players must lead the way going forward.

Speaking on Football 360 on Kwese Free Sports, Akonnor, who is now coach of Premier League side Ashgold, said: “I think what we saw in the Anas exposé is bad, but it has already happened and from now on we should be focused on how to clean up the system, and I feel former players should have a role to play. They have played at the top level and know what the problems are. Not necessarily an ex-player being the next FA president but they should be involved at every level. Tony Baffoe, Sammy Kuffour and Maestro Abedi Pele are all there.”

Asked if he will accept a role in a new-look FA, Akonnor said, “No. We all have our strengths and I am a coach enjoying myself but other ex-players have the capacity to do administrative work.”