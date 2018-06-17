Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports >

C.K. Akonnor wants ex-players involved in new GFA


Ghana Football C.K. Akonnor wants ex-players involved in new GFA

Government’s resolve to literally dismantle the current structure of the GFA comes on the back of the explosive exposé done by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which was premiered in Accra on June 6.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Black Stars captain, Charles Akonnor has suggested that ex-national team players should be involved in any newly reconstituted Ghana Football Association, following the announcement by government that it plans on using all the legal process available to dissolve the current Ghana Football Association.

Government’s resolve to literally dismantle the current structure of the GFA comes on the back of the explosive exposé done by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which was premiered in Accra on June 6.

The exposé, which was done over a two-year span, captured several match officials receiving bribes to compromise Ghana Premiere League games. It also revealed the deep-seated rot and corruption at the FA when it comes to player selection into the various national teams, and how sponsorship deals for the league and national teams are dubiously negotiated.

Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was the most high-profile personality caught in the exposé, has since resigned as GFA President and has also relinquished his position as CAF Vice-President, WAFA Zone B President, and FIFA Executive Council Member. He is also currently serving a 90-day suspension by FIFA pending investigations into his conduct, which may be in breach of the FIFA code of ethics.

With Nyantakyi gone, government is keen on cleaning up the mess, and Akonnor says ex-players must lead the way going forward.

Speaking on Football 360 on Kwese Free Sports, Akonnor, who is now coach of Premier League side Ashgold, said: “I think what we saw in the Anas exposé is bad, but it has already happened and from now on we should be focused on how to clean up the system, and I feel former players should have a role to play. They have played at the top level and know what the problems are. Not necessarily an ex-player being the next FA president but they should be involved at every level. Tony Baffoe, Sammy Kuffour and Maestro Abedi Pele are all there.”

Asked if he will accept a role in a new-look FA, Akonnor said, “No. We all have our strengths and I am a coach enjoying myself but other ex-players have the capacity to do administrative work.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi: Kwesi Nyantakyi's wife makes massive donation to orphanage Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi Kwesi Nyantakyi's wife makes massive donation to orphanage
World Cup 2018: 3 things we learnt from Peru 0 Vs 1 Denmark World Cup 2018 3 things we learnt from Peru 0 Vs 1 Denmark
World Cup 2018: 4 things we learnt from Argentina 1 Vs 1 Iceland World Cup 2018 4 things we learnt from Argentina 1 Vs 1 Iceland
World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from France 2 Vs 1 Australia World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from France 2 Vs 1 Australia
Football: Griezmann 'must do more', says France coach Deschamps Football Griezmann 'must do more', says France coach Deschamps
Football: Zone for minority fans at Russia World Cup forced to move Football Zone for minority fans at Russia World Cup forced to move

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 Hector Cuper explains why he left Mohamed Salah on...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo sets new World Cup recordbullet
3 Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbersbullet
4 World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain in numbersbullet
5 World Cup 2018 Here are fixtures & kick-off times for matchday 3...bullet
6 Sports Check out the popular sports journalists and their...bullet
7 Asamoah Gyan Narrates This is the true story behind Castro's...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Nine facts about France vs Australiabullet
9 Investigations Number12: Anas names Ghana's sporting...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Eight facts involving Croatia clash...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitmentbullet
2 Football and all Sports stories that made global headlines in 2017bullet

Sports

Senegal forward Sadio Mane takes part in a training session in Kaluga, Russia
Football Sadio Mane: shy youngster to global star
Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha has stated that Nigeria 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener because Gernot Rohr put players out of position.
World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were out of position
Gustav Svensson fled Ukraine when Russian forces invaded the Crimea peninsula
Football World Cup return to conflict zone for Sweden's Svensson
Mikel John Obi, Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players’ ratings in their 2-0 loss to Croatia