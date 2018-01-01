CAF Confederation Cup :  Kotoko submit 23-man squad to CAF

The Porcupine Warriors will be competing in the CAF Confederation Cup and they have submitted the list of players who will be part of their team
The Porcupine Warriors who will face Club Athletic Renaissance Aiglon (CARA) in the preliminary stages of the Confederation Cup have named a strong team for the competition
which kick starts in Febuary, 2018.
Below are the names of the players:
GOALKEEPERS
Felix Annan, Michael Abu, Danlad Ibrahim.
DEFENDERS
Augustine Sefa, Amos Frimpong, Isaac Amponsah, Eric Donkor, Wahab Adams, Awudu Nafiu, Emmanuel Owusu.
MIDFIELDERS
Jackson Owusu, Seth Opare, Kwame Boahene, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Mohammed Vie Sylla, Jordan Opoku Darko, Frank Sarfo Gyamfi, Baba Mahama.
ATTACKERS
Sadick Adams, Abdul Naeem Mohammed, Kojo Obeng Junior, Yakubu Mohammed, Obed Owusu.