CAF Confederation Cup :  Kotoko submit 23-man squad to CAF


The Porcupine Warriors will be competing in the CAF Confederation Cup and they have submitted the list of players who will be part of their team

  Published:
Asante Kotoko have submitted their final 23-man squad to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for participation in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup

The Porcupine Warriors who will face Club Athletic Renaissance Aiglon (CARA) in the preliminary stages of the Confederation Cup have named a strong team for the competition

which kick starts in Febuary, 2018.

Below are the names of the players:

GOALKEEPERS

Felix Annan, Michael Abu, Danlad Ibrahim.

DEFENDERS

Augustine Sefa, Amos Frimpong, Isaac Amponsah, Eric Donkor, Wahab Adams, Awudu Nafiu, Emmanuel Owusu.

MIDFIELDERS

Jackson Owusu, Seth Opare, Kwame Boahene, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Mohammed Vie Sylla, Jordan Opoku Darko, Frank Sarfo Gyamfi, Baba Mahama.

ATTACKERS

Sadick Adams, Abdul Naeem Mohammed, Kojo Obeng Junior, Yakubu Mohammed, Obed Owusu.

