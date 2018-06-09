Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports >

Celebration galore as Warriors beat Cavaliers to win title


Photos Celebration galore as Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers to win title

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Wearing protective goggles on, the players posed for media photographers in 'champions' shirts as champagne flowed
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Golden State Warriors earned their third NBA title in four seasons after completing a comprehensive 4-0 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

play Golden State's star man Stephen Curry holds the Larry O'Brien trophy aloft having hit 37 points in Friday night's victory

Coach Steve Kerr described the triumph as "the hardest so far" but his Warriors side routed the Cavs 108-84 to prevail in the fourth consecutive finals meeting between the teams.

play The Warriors are creating a golden dynasty in NBA after securing successive titles and their third in the last four years

Stephen Curry scored 37 points for the Warriors, while LeBron James claimed 23 in what could be his final Cavs game.

James is a free agent next month.

play Ecstatic Warriors fans look to get a piece of Curry as he departs the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland like a hero

The 33-year-old American, playing in his eighth consecutive finals, said he had "no idea at this point" about his future and would consider the decision with his family.

play Warriors players, wearing 'Back 2 Back Champions' t-shirts celebrate their historic victory over the Cavaliers

The win added to the Golden State Warriors' victories in 2015 and 2017 and was the first finals clean sweep since the Cavs were demolished by San Antonio Spurs in 2007.

It was the second time the Warriors have secured the championship in Cleveland during Kerr's four-year tenure.

play Curry leads the celebrations in the dressing room after the win as he enjoys a cigar in front of the many photographers

"I remember sitting in this room three years ago and it seemed like a dream. This feels like reality," Kerr said. "I hope that doesn't sound arrogant. It's just the talent we have and the experience we've gained."

A James slam dunk had Cleveland ahead 39-38 halfway through the second quarter, but Golden State responded to lead 61-52 at half-time and eased to victory from there.

play Golden State Warriors showed their overwhelming dominance to claim a whitewash series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Neymar's Brazil look strong as Germany, Argentina tackle problems Football Neymar's Brazil look strong as Germany, Argentina tackle problems
Football: Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fast in Vietnam Football Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fast in Vietnam
Football: beIN or not beIN, sport TV contracts a must for football-mad Egypt Football beIN or not beIN, sport TV contracts a must for football-mad Egypt
#Number12: Anas listed 15 sins of Nyantakyi in petition that resulted in FIFA ban #Number12 Anas listed 15 sins of Nyantakyi in petition that resulted in FIFA ban
Anas number 12: GFA declared a crime scene Anas number 12 GFA declared a crime scene
Football: Sterling relishes World Cup stage as England's number 10 Football Sterling relishes World Cup stage as England's number 10

Recommended Videos

Back to the Roots: Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video
Sports: Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays Sports Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays



Top Articles

1 Anas number 12 GFA declared a crime scenebullet
2 Investigations Number12: Anas names Ghana's sporting heroes and villainsbullet
3 Sports Check out the popular sports journalists and their favourite...bullet
4 Video Watch goals and skills of Black Stars new player Edwin Gyasibullet
5 Jackpot Ghanaian pensioner wins GHS38K in Betway Jackpotbullet
6 Kingsley Sarfo Another Ghanaian footballer faces SIX months...bullet
7 Kingsley Sarfo Ghanaian midfielder arrested in Sweden for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Raphael Dwamena's sublime goal in Swiss Super Leaguebullet
2 Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitmentbullet

Sports

"To all football fans and the greatest football teams on the planet, welcome!" President Vladimir Putin said on Russian television six days before the four-yearly tournament gets underway
Football Putin welcomes teams and supporters to World Cup
Back to the roots Watch Memphis Depay dance "Adobe" in Cape Coast
Paul Pogba had said he feels unfairly judged after he was jeered by French fans during a 3-1 victory over Italy
Football Pogba can and can't do everything, says Deschamps
Germany's head coach Joachim Loew reacts during the international friendly football match between Germany and Saudi Arabia at the BayArena stadium in Leverkusen, western Germany, on June 8, 2018.
Football Jeers for Gundogan annoy Germany boss Loew