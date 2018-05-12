news

Daniel Amartey's season is over after Leicester City manager Claude Puel confirmed the Ghanaian is not fully fit to feature in their final game of the season.

Amartey has been on the treatment table since sustaining an injury setback in their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in March.

The 23-year-old recovered and looked set for a first team return two weeks back when he played in the side's U-23 game with Aston Villa.

However, speaking ahead of the Foxes final game of the season against Tottenham Hotspurs, Claude Puel disclosed that the Ghanaian suffered a relapse in a reserve game hence will sit out of the match against the Lily-Whites on Sunday.

“I think we will see for [Kasper] Schmeichel but I think it will be difficult for [him],” Puel said in his team news at a press conference on Friday.

“Not available [through injury] are [Robert] Huth, [Daniel] Amartey, [Ben] Chilwell, [Matty] James, [Wilfred] Ndidi and [Shinji] Okazaki, and [the suspended Marc] Albrighton is another thing.

“We will see tomorrow with [Aleksandar ] Dragovic and [Danny] Simpson."

[Adrien] Silva seems okay, which is good news. I think [Fousseni] Diabaté is okay also.”

Amartey made just eight league appearances for the Foxes.