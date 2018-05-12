Amartey has been on the treatment table since sustaining an injury setback in their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in March.
The 23-year-old recovered and looked set for a first team return two weeks back when he played in the side's U-23 game with Aston Villa.
However, speaking ahead of the Foxes final game of the season against Tottenham Hotspurs, Claude Puel disclosed that the Ghanaian suffered a relapse in a reserve game hence will sit out of the match against the Lily-Whites on Sunday.
“I think we will see for [Kasper] Schmeichel but I think it will be difficult for [him],” Puel said in his team news at a press conference on Friday.
“Not available [through injury] are [Robert] Huth, [Daniel] Amartey, [Ben] Chilwell, [Matty] James, [Wilfred] Ndidi and [Shinji] Okazaki, and [the suspended Marc] Albrighton is another thing.
“We will see tomorrow with [Aleksandar ] Dragovic and [Danny] Simpson."
[Adrien] Silva seems okay, which is good news. I think [Fousseni] Diabaté is okay also.”
Amartey made just eight league appearances for the Foxes.