Donsah ruled out for one month with knee injury

Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah has been ruled for one month due to a knee injury, the Serie A side have confirmed.

The Ghana international suffered the injury in last week's 1-0 defeat at Crotone when he was named in the starting line-up.

Donsah was replaced in the 46th minute by Blerim Dzemaili.

A club statement read: ''After being injured on Sunday against Crotone, tests performed on Godfred Donsah revealed that he has sprained his right knee. Recovery time is estimated at 30 days.''

Donsah has scored two goals in 27 Serie A appearances.