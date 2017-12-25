Home > Sports >

Emmanuel Eboue :  Ex-Arsenal star offered coaching role at Galatasaray after tragic meltdown


He told the Daily Mirror that losing his properties, and not having access to his three children almost led him to contemplate suicide.

Former Arsenal Football Club star, Emmanuel Eboue, has been offered a coaching job at Galatasaray after revealing in an interview that he lost all his properties to his ex-wife following a bitter divorce.

His story, all too familiar among African footballers, drew sympathy and support from across the world with some urging Arsenal to offer him a job.

According to CNNTurk, the former Ivory Coast full-back has been offered the job of under-14 assistant coach at the Turkish club, where he last played.

He will also be provided with a decent salary that befits his standing from the club, according to Futbolarena Turkey.

Fatih Terim, Galatasaray team manager, told CNNTurk: "We heard news about Eboue in the dressing room, I was informed there, we will do whatever we can to help my friend."

On his part, Eboue expressed his appreciation at the job offer.

"I would be very happy if Fatih Hodja gave me the duty in Galatasaray, and Fatih Terim is my father, I love him very much, I do everything for him because I love him very much," he said.

