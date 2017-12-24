Home > Sports >

Emmanuel Eboue :  Former Arsenal star now lives in abject poverty; loses properties to wife


Emmanuel Eboue Former Arsenal star now lives in abject poverty; loses properties to wife

The former footballer, who made millions of Euros while playing in England, has also lost all his properties to his ex-wife.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Emmanuel Eboue on the pitch for Arsenal (Image: Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Arsenal football club star, Emmanuel Eboue, is now living in abject poverty after a bitter divorce with his wife.

The former footballer, who made millions of Euros while playing in England, has also lost all his properties to his ex-wife.

READ MORE: New rules for South Africa's 4-day Test with Zimbabwe

play Eboue was hit with a 12 month FIFA ban after a dispute with his former agent (Image: Philip Coburn/Daily Mirror)

 

Eboue, now 34, hides from cops and bailiffs after being ordered by a judge to transfer his remaining Enfield home to his wife.

He made the staggering revelation about his situation in an interview with UK-based Daily Mirror.

Aside losing all his properties to his wife, he has faced a heartbreaking estrangement from his three kids--daughters Clara, 14, and Maeva, 12, and son Mathis, nine-- who he has not seen since June.

As Christmas approaches, Eboue will not be able to spend time with his own children.

That, he said: "It hurts me a lot. They used to call me. But now, no contact. It pains me to be alone without them.”

play Emmanuel Eboue pictured with his wife and baby in happier times (Image: Getty)

 

He now sleeps on a mattress in a friend's [Yasmin Razak] bunker, uses public transport and washes his own cloths.

Of Yasmin, he said: "I call her house The Bunker. I can hide there. She has children. I don’t want to disturb them, so I sleep on the floor.”

He told the Mirror he would jump at the chance of working with former club Arsenal or players’ union the PFA.

play Emmanuel Eboue on the pitch for Arsenal (Image: Getty)

READ MORE: Pochettino hails 'fantastic' Kane and Alli

"I would accept help from anywhere but if my previous club wants to help me then I would be very, very happy. Maybe I could help the young players?

“The PFA helped me when I had my problems with my agent. If they gave me a job, even if it wasn’t a big, big job," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Emmanuel Eboue: Ex-Arsenal defender now sleeps on friend's floor and can't afford washing machine Emmanuel Eboue Ex-Arsenal defender now sleeps on friend's floor and can't afford washing machine
Football: Carvalhal leaves Sheffield Wednesday Football Carvalhal leaves Sheffield Wednesday
Football: New rules for South Africa's 4-day Test with Zimbabwe Football New rules for South Africa's 4-day Test with Zimbabwe
Football: Five conclusions from Barcelona's El Clasico cruise Football Five conclusions from Barcelona's El Clasico cruise
Football: Rodgers salutes Celtic spirit Football Rodgers salutes Celtic spirit
Football: Chelsea's Conte defiant over Batshuayi snub Football Chelsea's Conte defiant over Batshuayi snub

Recommended Videos

Wonder Goal: Kevin-Prince Boateng amazing goal Wonder Goal Kevin-Prince Boateng amazing goal
Wonder Goal: Atsu's Amazing Freekick Goal for Newcastle Wonder Goal Atsu's Amazing Freekick Goal for Newcastle
Wonder Goal: Raphael Dwamena Amazing Goal Wonder Goal Raphael Dwamena Amazing Goal



Top Articles

1 Emmanuel Eboue Ex-Arsenal defender now sleeps on friend's floor and...bullet
2 Emmanuel Eboue Former Arsenal star now lives in abject poverty; loses...bullet
3 Who is No.1? Here are the top ten RICHEST football clubs in Africabullet
4 Photos Top seven finest strikers Ghana has ever producedbullet
5 Video Countryman Songo finally 'fires' Ebony Reignsbullet
6 Marie-Claire Rupio See photos of Christian Atsu's stunning...bullet
7 Top Five Meet the footballers with the CRAZIEST private jetsbullet
8 Danny Welbeck Arsenal star visits family in Ghanabullet
9 Photos Meet Dede Ayew's stunning wife, Yvonne Ayewbullet
10 Spanish Super Cup Real Madrid thump Barcelona 3-1 at...bullet

Related Articles

Football New rules for South Africa's 4-day Test with Zimbabwe
Football Rodgers salutes Celtic spirit
Football Chelsea's Conte defiant over Batshuayi snub
Football Pochettino hails 'fantastic' Kane and Alli
Football Manchester City's Guardiola says Aguero will decide own future
Mourinho Manager lashes United after Leicester frustration
Premier League Five things we learned from weekend games
Premier league Watch Jordan Ayew's sublime equaliser for Swansea City
Football Middlesbrough axe Monk just hours after victory
Football Manchester United denied by late leveller, slip 13 points behind City

Top Videos

1 Christian Atsu's first Premier League goal for Newcastle Unitedbullet
2 Wonder Goal Richmond Boakye-Yiadom top strikebullet
3 Wonder Goal Kevin-Prince Boateng amazing goalbullet
4 Wonder Goal Atsu's Amazing Freekick Goal for Newcastlebullet
5 Video Black Starlets shares the spoils with Tanzaniabullet

Sports

Tottenham Hotspur's striker Harry Kane celebrates with midfielder Dele Alli after scoring
Football Pochettino hails 'fantastic' Kane and Alli
Manchester City's striker Sergio Aguero (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal
Football Manchester City's Guardiola says Aguero will decide own future
Manchester United missed several superb chances to move 3-1 ahead and effectively kill off Leicester City
Mourinho Manager lashes United after Leicester frustration
Premier league Watch Jordan Ayew's sublime equaliser for Swansea City