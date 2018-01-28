Home > Sports >

Ex-Kotoko striker joins Petrojet on loan from Zamalek


Benjamin Acheampong Ex-Kotoko striker joins Petrojet on loan from Zamalek

The move appeared in a direct swap deal for Zamalek loanee Islam Gamal, whose loan spell at the Petroleum club ended six months early.

Ghana international Benjamin Acheampong has joined Egyptian Premier League side Petrojet on a six-month loan from Zamalek.

The 27-year-old striker joined the White Knights last summer from El-Dakhleya where he was the team’s top goalscorer with 10 goals in all competitions. He, however, failed to impress with his new side, making only six appearances and scoring twice in all competitions.

The move appeared in a direct swap deal for Zamalek loanee Islam Gamal, whose loan spell at the Petroleum club ended six months early.

The 29-year-old defender returned to the White Castle to replace Ali Gabr who will be joining Premier League side West Bromwich Albion alongside Egyptian teammate Ahmed Hegazi.

Zamalek are currently fifth on the Egyptian Premier League table with 32 points. Their next game will be against sixth-placed ENPPI on Wednesday. As for Petrojet, they sit in the 13th position with 24 points and will face Tanta in their next game on Monday

 

credit: Kingfut.com

