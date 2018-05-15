news

The picture does not look good for next season when it comes to coverage of Ghanaians players in the Premier League.

Two drops leaving three in England’s topflight football. There is the possibility of Albert Adomah joining Christian Atsu, Jeffrey Schlupp and Daniel Amartey but history has proven that Jordan and Andre Ayew are more likely to play in the Premier League next season than the Aston Villa player despite what’s already happened. No shade but Adomah seems to love the English Championship.

Players will be trying switch clubs in the summer transfer window so this could all change.

Based on performances in previous seasons especially the last, some Ghanaian players are more likely to attract attention from clubs than others.

For the stars who played in one of the most watched football leagues in Ghana, here’s how they rank according to their contribution to their various clubs.

Jordan Ayew

For the first time in a very long time, Jordan Ayew was the shine the Ayew family needed in the football limelight.

The Black Stars forward was top notch the key player Swansea City needed despite their drop into the English Championship on the final day of the Premier League season.

Finding his feet in the last half of a season he played for the Welsh club, the Ghanaian forward tapped into his experience in the league to take command of Swansea City’s attack.

After 32 games in the league for Swansea, Jordan Ayew scored 7 goals being the highest score for the team in their domestic league campaign.

Jordan Ayew has been criticized previously for his attitude towards dedication on the football field, especially at national level.

However, in the 2017/2018 league season, Jordan was Ghana’s best player in England.

Christian Atsu

If you’ve ever watched Christian Atsu play football, you might not have missed out on the essential glimpses of a great talent, a naturally skilled holder of the ball and the finesse a few people in the game have.

That’s one of the reasons he was tagged as Ghana’s version of Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

Atsu started his Premier League season with Newcastle United on the high. Despite being troubled by injuries, Atsu still managed to show why Rafael Benitez shows the faith he has in him.

In a season where Newcastle United placed 10th on the Premier League log, Atsu could do better but the among the Premier League players for the 2017/2018, he was the second-best Ghanaian player.

Jeffrey Schlupp

Jeffrey Schlupp’s transfer from Leicester City, the club he won the Premier League title with to Crystal Palace seemed a bizarre move.

But the Ghanaian wanted enough playing time and he got, pushing his club every step of the way to avoid relegation.

In the end, Schlupp did his bit to help his team secure 11th place finish despite distractions from managerial changes and some injury troubles.

Jeffrey Schlupp was the third best Ghanaian player in the English Premier League.

Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew’s first season with Swansea City was a performance that matched up to how Essien was loved by Chelsea fans.

That consistency earned him to be West Ham United’s most expensive player when he finally decided to part ways with the Welsh club.

But that was the beginning of the end of what had proven to be a very good impact in the Premier League.

Ayew talks up his records at West Ham United. But a careful comparison of old and new shows the Black Stars vice-captain was not half the player he was at Swansea when he moved to West Ham. So a return was the only way out.

In the season under review, Andre Ayew had a hybrid of West Ham United and Swansea City but no significant impact could be pointed out in the half a season he spent at both clubs.

Ayew could have troubles in the transfer window trying to find his way out of the Championship. However, old feats could always come to a player’s aid. But for this season, Ayew was the last but one most rated Ghanaian player in the Premier League for the 2017/2018 season.

Daniel Amartey

Amartey’s hype in the Premier League when transferred from FC Copenhagen has not matched how he’s fared in England’s topflight.

Lack of games and below par performances meant he was the worst performing Ghanaian player in the English Premier League.