FIFA President cautions corrupt African football heads

The President of FIFA Gianni Infantino has sent some words of caution to various administrators at the helm of affairs with regards to football not to utilize monies given to them by FIFA to make themselves wealthy.

Infantino was speaking in an interview conducted in Mauritania which was co-anchored by Ghana’s Juliet Bawuah and sent to Xinhua.

He first spoke on the increase of investment FIFA are putting in the development of football

“We’ve already been increasing the investment in African football. We’ve multiplied it by four from $27 million to [about] $100 million every year,”

The Italian also spoke on mechanisms which have been put in motion to prevent African football federation heads from using funds from FIFA to their personal gain.

“We are controlling it by asking each association to sign a specific contract with agreed objectives with Fifa. We are monitoring each association, checking each project to make sure that it corresponds to what the request was. We are monitoring all our national associations to ensure that all our funds are used appropriately.

“These things never happened in the past and are happening now. I have said this already and will say it again; compliance is very crucial"

Gianni Infantinno also said that football heads who are found guilty of corruption charges will be sanctioned “If somebody still believes that he can enrich himself, illicitly or illegally with football money, then he should leave immediately because otherwise he would be caught and sanctioned

Infantinno was in Mauritania for the seventh FIFA Executive Football Summit will be in three summits starting from Mauritania in which Nigeria will follow and then it ends in Tanzania.