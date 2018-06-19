Pulse.com.gh logo
Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday six


Colombia and Japan will open matchday six of the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup

play Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday six
James Rodriguez will lead his Colombian folks as they do battle with Japan in the first game of group H at 12:00pm Ghanaian time, 1:00pm in Nigeria and 3:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Senegal the only African side that is yet to play in this World Cup will test the might of Poland who have Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski in their team and other starts plying their trade in top European leagues.

Can Liverpool star man Sadio Mane lead Senegal to glory by emerging as the first African nation to churn out the results in the Mundial?

The time for the Poland-Senegal’s game is 3:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 4:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 6:00pm.

Egypt will take on hosts Russia in the second group ‘A’ clash of the competition as they seek to revive their hopes of progressing from the group stage.

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time. The fixture will kick-off at 7:00pm Nigerian time and in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia it will be beamed live at 9:00pm.

