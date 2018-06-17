Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports >

Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday four


World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday four

Three games will be played on match day four of the 2018 Mundial

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday four
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Serbia will open match day four of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a E fixture against Costa Rica at 12:00pm Ghanaian time, 1:00pm in Nigeria and 3:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Costa Rica who reached the quarter finals will give the Europeans much troubles when the face-off today.

Defending champions Germany will take on DMexico in the first group F game at 3:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 4:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 6:00pm.

READ ALSO: World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Spain in numbers

The Germans are looking forward tobcome the first country to successfully defend the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Brazil after failing to look up to the billing when the hosted the competition four year ago seems to have got their mojo back Coach Tite and a good start will be very key in their campaign, as they face Switzerland in their opening group E game

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time. The fixture will kick-off at 7:00pm Nigerian time and in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia it will be beamed live at 9:00pm.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were out of position World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were out of position
World Cup 2018: Super Eagles players’ ratings in their 2-0 loss to Croatia World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players’ ratings in their 2-0 loss to Croatia
World Cup 2018: Modric says Croatia were mature against Super Eagles World Cup 2018 Modric says Croatia were mature against Super Eagles
World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2 World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2
Football: Mexico coach vows to go 'head to head' with Germany Football Mexico coach vows to go 'head to head' with Germany
Football: Germany and Brazil roll into the World Cup Football Germany and Brazil roll into the World Cup

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 Hector Cuper explains why he left Mohamed Salah on...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo sets new World Cup recordbullet
3 Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbersbullet
4 World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain in numbersbullet
5 World Cup 2018 Here are fixtures & kick-off times for matchday 3...bullet
6 Sports Check out the popular sports journalists and their...bullet
7 Asamoah Gyan Narrates This is the true story behind Castro's...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Nine facts about France vs Australiabullet
9 World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday fourbullet
10 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from game between Russia...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitmentbullet
2 Football and all Sports stories that made global headlines in 2017bullet

Sports

Mexico's players take part in horseplay during a training session at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018, on the eve of their World Cup opener against Germany
Football Sex, drugs and... don't forget the football, Mexico
World Cup 2018 Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record breaking claims
All smiles: Gareth Southgate has fostered a relaxed atmosphere in the England squad
Football Phoney war won, real test begins for England's Southgate
Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric (L) celebrates scoring a penalty with his teammate forward Ante Rebic during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 16, 2018
Football 'Naive' Nigeria youth schooled by Croatia master Modric