138.com's Champions League screening lights up Accra


Real Madrid vs Liverpool

It was all fun (and tears for Liverpool fans) at the Paparazzi Lounge for 138.com's live UEFA Champions League screening.

138.com's Champions League screening lights up Accra play

138.com's Champions League screening lights up Accra

On a night where Real Madrid rewrote the history of UEFA Champions League football, 138.com made sure Ghanaians in Accra had a part to play.

It was a three-peat for Real Madrid, a night of emotional turbulence for Liverpool and a whole lot of mixed reactions for football neutrals across the globe.

Zinedine Zidane became the first manager to win the UEFA Champions League trophy three times in a row. The French international has never been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League tournament.

But it did not start this easy for Real Madrid fans ahead of the Champions League finals.

138.com’s collaboration with Pulse Sports for the live screening of the final showed anxious fans ahead of the tie. With nobody knowing what the future holds, all that Real Madrid and Liverpool fans could do was hope. Hope for a better night at the end of either 90 minutes or wherever a draw could take them.

The show started with predictions from fans at the Paparazzi Lounge being treated to a panel discussion for the pre-game. Liverpool fans went for their sides as Real Madrid also tipped their team to win.

However, predictions from fans were the usual norm of a football fan, go big or go home. And these fans were not ready to go home so big it was on the night.

Spirits went up high when the game kicked off in Kyiv. Liverpool’s early pressure in the game meant fans of the English club had something to believe in, a mission to deny Real Madrid of their 13th UEFA Champions League trophy and a third in a row.

READ MORE: UEFA announces Champions League Team of the Season

Then Sergio Ramos happened.

Mohamed Salah, arguably Liverpool’s best player of the season’s night had to come to an abrupt end after going into a challenge with Spain’s Sergio Ramos.

Rants on social media about Ramos track record of footballing ‘savagery’ was no different to how Liverpool fans felt at 138.com’s screening. But they could only believe and hold on to a 0-0 scoreline by the end of the first half.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius gave Real Madrid a gift in the early stages of the second half to take the heat off Sergio Ramos. His decision to throw the ball with Karim Benzema close resulted in the first goal of the game.

Then Real Madrid fans went wild with Liverpool fans not knowing how to cope with the heartbreak. But a quick response from Sadio Mane turned the tables of happiness with Liverpool fans in the front.

Gareth Bale introduction into the game made Zinedine Zidane an instant master tactician as the Welshman’s superb overhead kick restored Real Madrid’s lead. Reactions from fans were uncontrollable with a host of different emotions painting the room. White saw the light as red drowned in their sorrow.

In the end, another Bale genius coupled with a Karius howler secured the win for Real Madrid, a third Champions League trophy in the last three seasons.

The ecstasy in the room was similar to that in Kyiv. Fans hugged. Fans danced. Fans roared. And not forgetting the Liverpool fans that did not know how to feel.

138.com gave fans the opportunity to watch one of the biggest games of the season and it was not a disappointment. Fans also had the opportunity to update their football photo album.

