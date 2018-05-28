Home > Sports > Football >

Over 200,000 people sign petition demanding punishment for Ramos


UEFA Champions League Over 200,000 people sign petition demanding punishment for Ramos over Salah injury

  Published:
Over 200,000 people have signed an online petition demanding that Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is punished for injuring Mohamed Salah during Saturday’s Champions League final win over Liverpool.

The Spain international drew widespread derision from Liverpool fans and some neutrals after his challenge on Salah led to the Red’s star dislocating his shoulder.

Salah was involved in a tangle with the defender midway through the game, but landed awkwardly on his shoulder, leading to his substitution.

play

 

The Egypt attacker left the field in tears, with Real Madrid going on to win the trophy – their third successive Champions League title and 13 overall – thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

Ramos has since been criticsed, with some suggesting the Salah’s injury was an intentional act by the Real Madrid defender in a bid to take him out of the game.

With Salah’s World Cup hopes also now shaky, a group of cornered football fans have signed to petition demanding punishment for Ramos for his actions.

Over 200,000 signatures have already been garnered online requesting UEFA and FIFA to take action. 

Author of the petition, ‘Mohamed Salah Abdel-Hakeem’ believes Ramos is a bad example for sportsmanship and must, therefore, be penalized.

"Sergio Ramos intentionally kept Mohamed Salah's arm under his armpit, causing dislocation of his shoulder. Not only missing the rest of the game, but also missing the FIFA World Cup 2018," he argued.

"In addition he kept acting that Liverpool players fouled him falsely, causing the referee to give Manne a yellow card he did not deserve. 

"Sergio Ramos represents an awful example to future generations of football players. Instead of winning matches fairly, he uses tricks that defy the spirit of the game and fair play.

"UEFA and FIFA should take measures against Ramos and similar players, using the video recordings of matches to keep the spirit of the game."

"Sometimes football shows you it's good side and other times the bad. Above all, we are fellow pros. Get well soon Salah, the future is waiting for you," the defender concluded.

The Egyptian FA has released a statement allaying fears that Salah could miss the World Cup in Russia.

A statement from the FA said the former Roma winger is on course to be fit for the global showpiece come next month.

