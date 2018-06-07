news

Kenyan referee took a bribe from a Tiger Eye PI who posed himself as a team official during the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The footage shows Marwa, a Mathematics and Chemistry teacher at Komotobo Secondary School in Kuria, Migori County, receiving the cash (in dollar bills), amounting to $600 inside what appears to be a hotel room.

He tells someone who is not visible on camera: “You know, thank you for the gift but the most important is friendship, getting to know each other.”

The referee after he failed Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ corruption test has opted out of the list of officiating officials for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Kenya.

He was supposed to be preparing for the Mundial to run the lines as assistant referee.

FIFA has confirmed the referee’s decision to the BBC “FIFA has confirmed to the BBC that Range Marwa has resigned from the list of referees to officiate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia,”