24 year old quits football to be a “porn” star

24 year old footballer has quit football to be an international porn star

  • Published:
Serie D young Italian footballer Davide Iovinella hangs his boots to pursue a new passion in adult film making.
Iovinella whiles playing for ASD Calcio Pomigliano in Italy’s fourth tier needed to make extra money and then decided apply and work in an adult movie.

Iovinella applied and after successful auditions was selected as part of the 3000 to work with director Rocco Sifredi

Iovinella then flew the director’s academy in Hungary where he picked up the name Davide Montana.

Speaking to the media on his new job, Iovinella did say it unlike being in bed with his partner

"It's not like being in bed with your partner, so you have to work hard and be stable."

Pomigliano are 13 in Group H in the Italian Serie D

