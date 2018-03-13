38 players invited for camping

news

Thirty Eight (38) players have been invited to camp as the national U-17 male team begins preparations for the upcoming U-17 WAFU Zone B qualifying games which will be played later this year.

The invited players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Wednesday 14th March, 2018 at 5pm.

The players will undergo series of training sessions to give the technical handlers a clear idea as to those who would make the cut in their quest to raise a formidable side.