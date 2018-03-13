38 players invited for camping

Thirty-Eight (38) players have been handed invitation to the camp of the Black Starlets to begin training at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence.
The invited players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Wednesday 14th March, 2018 at 5pm.
READ MORE: Jordan Ayew sets infamous record in EPL this season
The players will undergo series of training sessions to give the technical handlers a clear idea as to those who would make the cut in their quest to raise a formidable side.