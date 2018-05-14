Home > Sports > Football >

Five things you need to know about new sensation Emmanuel Boateng


Five things you need to know about new sensation Emmanuel Boateng

The new Ghana sensation scored a hat-trick to end Barcelona’s unbeaten run.

Emmanuel Boateng has grabbed the headlines following his hat-trick against Barcelona and these are the five things you need to know about him.

The 21-year-old is the first Ghanaian player to score against Barcelona and Real Madrid in the same season.

Boateng is the first African player to score a hat-trick against Barcelona as well

He has been handed his maiden Black Stars call-up by James Kwesi Appiah, so he is expected to join the team during the upcoming FIFA days of friendlies when Ghana face Iceland and Japan.

The Ghanaian midfielder has made 24 appearances and scored six goals for his La Liga outfit including a beauty against European champions Real Madrid as well as a hat-trick against Barcelona.

Emmanuel Boateng represented Ghana in the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup staged in New Zealand.

