The Ghana Football Association (GFA) president has been incriminated in the yet-to-be released exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

There were both humour and anger at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters on Wednesday when a host of journalists gathered to cover the ongoing investigation of Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The ace undercover journalist is set to premier his latest exposé titled “Number 12” on June 6 at Accra International Conference Centre.

Nyantakyi is reportedly captured in the video using President Akufo-Addo’s name to negotiate deals with foreign investors.

The President, therefore, ordered the CID to apprehend and interrogate the GFA chief on allegations of peddling and defrauding by false pretense.

The FIFA Ccouncil Member arrived in the country a day after news of his impending interrogation broke, with the CID escorting him to their headquarters thereafter.

Consequently, journalists converged at the CID headquarters in a bid to capture the GFA president firsthand for their stories.

However, the Police swerved them, with officers sneaking Nyantakyi out of the premises on the blind side of reporters.

Upon realizing the move by the police, journalists were left with no other option than to run after the Police in a last-ditch attempt to get a shot at the GFA boss.

The Police, though, has so far failed to explain why they decided to sneak Nyantakyi without allowing journalists to take pictures.