Home > Sports > Football >

Abandoned by time, Russian provinces cherish World Cup cheer


Football Abandoned by time, Russian provinces cherish World Cup cheer

Halfway between Moscow and Saint Petersburg in a city abandoned by time, the ball pings across the slushy snow as boys emulate the stars who will shine at the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Boys play football in a snow-covered yard among Soviet-era apartment blocs in the ancient rust belt city of Veliky Novgorod, gripped by football fever ahead of the 2018 World Cup. play

Boys play football in a snow-covered yard among Soviet-era apartment blocs in the ancient rust belt city of Veliky Novgorod, gripped by football fever ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Halfway between Moscow and Saint Petersburg in a city abandoned by time, the ball pings across the slushy snow as boys emulate the stars who will shine at the World Cup.

More than a thousands years old, Veliky Novgorod has followed the fate of many other historic Russian cities, losing its lustre and burdened by the grim realities of provincial life.

But social problems seem that little bit less important as the world's most celebrated sports event approaches, filling abandoned corners of Russia with the thrill of the beautiful game.

Parents, wrapped up against the afternoon chill, watch as boys play football in a snow-covered yard in Veliky Novgorod, halfway between Moscow and Saint Petersburg. Both cities will host 2018 World Cup matches. play

Parents, wrapped up against the afternoon chill, watch as boys play football in a snow-covered yard in Veliky Novgorod, halfway between Moscow and Saint Petersburg. Both cities will host 2018 World Cup matches.

(AFP)

Watchful parents are bundled up in parkas while their children zip around a fenced-in courtyard stripped down to their sweatshirts and woolly hats, elastic scarves around their necks.

The fence is made of steel beams covered in peeling rust, painful to bounce off of and emblematic of the life of hard knocks Veliky Novgorod has endured since the Soviet Union's fall.

Playing on melting ice in the afternoon sun, a boy kicks the ball in a match with friends in Veliky Novgorod, where football fever builds ahead of the World Cup play

Playing on melting ice in the afternoon sun, a boy kicks the ball in a match with friends in Veliky Novgorod, where football fever builds ahead of the World Cup

(AFP)

Yet the focus here is squarely on football, which in the northern Russian springtime is played by kids in conditions more suitable to skiing.

The boys come prepared. They split up into teams, dressed in jerseys with numbers on their backs.

Each has his own pair of football boots, some new and some worn, which surprisingly maintain a solid grip on the mix of snow and ice packed tightly into the ground.

A deep-blue sky above and decrepit apartment blocs around them, the boys hop, skip and dream -- each conjuring up a fantasy of playing in a World Cup of their own.

A flock of pigeons spring up from the skeletal trees, scared off by the shrieks of sheer joy that football brings to every corner of Russia -- even ones unfamiliar with big city comforts.

They kids take breathers plunked down on mounds of snow, puddles forming around them under the first licks of the sun's warmth.

After playing their match on frozen snow, young football fans return the balls to the boot of a car in Veliky Novgorod, halfway between Moscow and Saint Petersburg, among Russian cities which will play host to the 2018 World Cup. play

After playing their match on frozen snow, young football fans return the balls to the boot of a car in Veliky Novgorod, halfway between Moscow and Saint Petersburg, among Russian cities which will play host to the 2018 World Cup.

(AFP)

And once completely exhausted, the boys pack up their footballs in a big net sack, toss them in the car trunk along with their dreams -- until the next game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: Samuel Sukah & 13 other referees captured in Anas exposé Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 13 other referees captured in Anas exposé
Number 12 expose: Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black Stars, Sports minister and Nyantakyi? Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black Stars, Sports minister and Nyantakyi?
Russia 2018: Here's the final 23-man squad of all 32 participating countries Russia 2018 Here's the final 23-man squad of all 32 participating countries
Zylofon Cash Premier League: Aduana Stars have not sacked Coach Abubakar- Albert Commey Zylofon Cash Premier League Aduana Stars have not sacked Coach Abubakar- Albert Commey
Football: Beckham backs North America World Cup bid Football Beckham backs North America World Cup bid
Football: FIFA files criminal complaint against secondary ticket firm Viagogo Football FIFA files criminal complaint against secondary ticket firm Viagogo

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup Russia 2018: Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player
FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal



Top Articles

1 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
2 Standing Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first roundbullet
3 Photo Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be demolishedbullet
4 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail...bullet
6 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning...bullet
7 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left...bullet
8 The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kidsbullet
9 Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League All results and...bullet
10 English Premier League Ghanaian celebrity barber gives...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet

Football

Zhuang Yi, an investor in third-tier Shenyang Urban, is a former player who came out of retirement last month -- and on Sunday proved he still has that goal-scoring knack
Football Chinese investor is oldest goal-scorer at nearly 45
Chinese football fans celebrate after Germany beat Argentina 2014 World Cup final
Football Fans, sponsors make it a World Cup with Chinese characteristics
Verdi accepts move to Ancelotti's Napoli
Football Verdi accepts move to Ancelotti's Napoli
Brazil's striker Neymar controls the ball during the International friendly football match between Brazil and Croatia at Anfield in Liverpool on June 3, 2018
Football Mastercard ends meals-for-goals campaign with Neymar, Messi