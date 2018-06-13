Abedi Pele, two others to lead GFA reforms?

news

The government of Ghana has tasked Abedi Pele and two others to form a three man interim committee to oversee the activities of football in the country, according to reports.

The three member committee will comprise Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah, both former Black Stars players and Dr. Kofi Amoah, a businessman and a football enthusiast

The Attorney General’s Department have been granted an injunction from court to restrain the Ghana Football Association (GFA) from organising football activities in the Ghana, from the fall out of Anas exposé.

There are a reports that government is taking steps to replace the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with Ghana Football Federation (GFF).

Anas expose which was premiered last week uncovered a lot of rots in Ghana football after several match and team officials were caught on camera receiving bribes, including Kwesi Nyantakyi, the GFA president who was at the centre of the scandal.

Meanwhile Kwesi Nyantakyi who resigned last week Friday as the President of the GFA has also relinquished his positions at FIFA, CAF and WAFU on Monday.

Nyantakyi is currently serving 90 days ban by FIFA for being at the centre of the corruption scandal that has rocked the GFA.