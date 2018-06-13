Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Abedi Pele, two others to lead GFA reforms?


#Number12 Abedi Pele, two others to lead GFA reforms?

Two former Black Stars players and Dr. Kofi Amoah have been named by government to run football in the country on an interim basis.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Abedi and two others tasked by government to form interim team
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The government of Ghana has tasked Abedi Pele and two others to form a three man interim committee to oversee the activities of football in the country, according to reports.

The three member committee will comprise Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah, both former Black Stars players and Dr. Kofi Amoah, a businessman and a football enthusiast

The Attorney General’s Department have been granted an injunction from court to restrain the Ghana Football Association (GFA) from organising football activities in the Ghana, from the fall out of Anas exposé.

READ MORE: GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposé

There are a reports that government is taking steps to replace the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with Ghana Football Federation (GFF).

Anas expose which was premiered last week uncovered a lot of rots in Ghana football after several match and team officials were caught on camera receiving bribes, including Kwesi Nyantakyi, the GFA president who was at the centre of the scandal.

Meanwhile Kwesi Nyantakyi who resigned last week Friday as the President of the GFA has also relinquished his positions at FIFA, CAF and WAFU on Monday.

Nyantakyi is currently serving 90 days ban by FIFA for being at the centre of the corruption scandal that has rocked the GFA.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: FIFA to choose North America or Morocco for 2026 World Cup Football FIFA to choose North America or Morocco for 2026 World Cup
Football: Monaco to sell Lemar to Atletico Madrid Football Monaco to sell Lemar to Atletico Madrid
#Number12: Government freezes GFA’s accounts- Reports #Number12 Government freezes GFA’s accounts- Reports
Football: Like-minded Maguire hopes to end England fans' misery Football Like-minded Maguire hopes to end England fans' misery
Football: TV-less Argentine prisoners go on hunger strike Football TV-less Argentine prisoners go on hunger strike
Football: Post-Ibrahimovic Sweden keeps 'focus' on World Cup: Granqvist Football Post-Ibrahimovic Sweden keeps 'focus' on World Cup: Granqvist

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player
Grace Ashie: Nyantakyi didn’t pay me a pesewa for Black Stars songs Grace Ashie Nyantakyi didn’t pay me a pesewa for Black Stars songs



Top Articles

1 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
2 Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
4 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
5 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
6 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
7 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet
8 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
9 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet
10 #Number12 Abedi Pele, two others to lead GFA reforms?bullet

Top Videos

1 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Serbian hairdresser Mario Hvala creates a hair 'tattoo' of Argentinian star Lionel Messi, on June 10 ahead of the World Cup in Russia
Football Barber of Serbia snips Messi 'headshot' for World Cup fans
Mohamed Salah, a star attraction ahead of football's 2018 World Cup in Russia, has made headlines for a smiling photo with Ramzan Kadyrov, strongman of Chechnya where his Egypt team have set up camp
Football Salah makes World Cup headlines for Chechnya photo
Number 12 expose How Sarfo Adade led astute Ghanaian referees to shame
Video Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife