Abednego Tetteh :  Ex-Bechem United striker joins Sudanese club Hilal Obeid

news

Abednego Tetteh has returned to Sudan to sign for Al Hilal Obeid just a year after falling out with giants Al Hilal.

The the former Bechem United striker has reportedly signed a one year deal.

Abednego Tetteh joined Al-Hilal Omdurman a season ago from Bechem United but had to cancel his contract with the club following disagreements.

He returned to Ghana and later joined Jimmar in Ethiopia but had to cancel the contract, following reports f a move to the Gulf.

Meanwhile, in Ghana Hearts and Kotoko were constantly linked with the forward, who confirmed the interest from the Ghanaian powerhouse.

” I have had some negotiations with Asante Kotoko but we are yet to agree on anything , but don’t be surprised if you see me donning the fabulous jersey next season.”Tetteh told Ashh FM

“I will also consider Hearts of Oak if they come, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of oak are the two biggest clubs in Ghana, they are like Barcelona and Real Madrid, I’m a professional, I’m only doing my work.”

With a move to Al-Hilal Obeid on the line, the former Bechem United forward returns to a territory he is familiar with.