Home > Sports > Football >

AC Milan bosses 'surprised, bitter' as UEFA deny fair play settlement


Football AC Milan bosses 'surprised, bitter' as UEFA deny fair play settlement

AC Milan managing director Marco Fassone said Tuesday he felt "surprise and bitterness" that UEFA had refused to offer a settlement agreement to the Italian club for violating Financial Fair Play rules, as the club could now be excluded from Europe.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
AC Milan's coach Gennaro Gattuso during the Italian Tim Cup (Coppa Italia) final against Juventus at the Olympic stadium on May 9, 2018 in Rome. play

AC Milan's coach Gennaro Gattuso during the Italian Tim Cup (Coppa Italia) final against Juventus at the Olympic stadium on May 9, 2018 in Rome.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

AC Milan managing director Marco Fassone said Tuesday he felt "surprise and bitterness" that UEFA had refused to offer a settlement agreement to the Italian club for violating Financial Fair Play rules, as the club could now be excluded from Europe.

The Serie A club face UEFA sanctions after their request for a settlement agreement was rejected by European football's governing body earlier on Tuesday.

UEFA is concerned over AC Milan's stability after it was purchased by a Chinese-led consortium from Silvio Berlusconi for 740 million euros ($918mn) in April last year.

The club also spent more than 200 million euros on new players in the summer.

The seven-time European champions have a massive high interest loan of 300 million euros from US hedge fund Elliott Management.

"The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) has decided to refer Italian club AC Milan to the Adjudicatory Chamber of the CFCB for breach of the Financial Fair Play regulations, in particular the break-even requirement," a UEFA statement said.

It added: "There remains uncertainties in relation to the refinancing of the loan and the notes to be paid back in October 2018."

Punishments can range from a limit on transfer spending as well as squad sizes, to possible exclusion from European competition, meaning AC Milan risk a ban from the Europa League next season.

"As you can imagine, that gave us a surprise and a great deal of bitterness, because frankly I expected UEFA to offer a settlement agreement," Fassone told reporters at the Lega Serie A summit in Rome.

"Since Financial Fair Play has been in place, the settlement agreement has been offered to all clubs, only to one Russian club of a low status was it denied.

"We are running this club in a very healthy and balanced way, so we fully expected UEFA to offer us a settlement agreement. Frankly, I was really let down.

"So this is based entirely on doubts and assumptions about what could potentially happen.

"These doubts are based on nothing, because the year has seen consistent repayment of debts by the deadlines and nothing ever affected the club.

"Also, Elliott are the creditors and have offered to act as guarantors for the debt with a written statement.

"Obviously, tomorrow (Wednesday) our legal team will evaluate the situation, as the fact we were deferred to the Adjudicatory Chamber is damaging to the club and to our image, so that has to be looked at carefully."

Fassone added: "We will bring the data to the chamber and point out Milan of today must pay for the errors of the club from 2014 to 2017, when there was a completely different owner."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

GFA: Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for defrauding by false pretence GFA Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for defrauding by false pretence
Anas Exposé: Kwesi Nyantakyi solicited $8m as bribe for Nana Addo, Bawumia Anas Exposé Kwesi Nyantakyi solicited $8m as bribe for Nana Addo, Bawumia
GFA: Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Anas Exposé: GFA officials ‘missing’ in office as news of Nyantakyi arrest breaks Anas Exposé GFA officials ‘missing’ in office as news of Nyantakyi arrest breaks
Football: 'Embarrassing' Chastain plaque to be remade: report Football 'Embarrassing' Chastain plaque to be remade: report
GFA President: Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest order GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest order

Recommended Videos

Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi
Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
3 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
4 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
5 Social Media Reactions How Twitter reacted to Kwesi...bullet
6 Bernard Kumordzi Ex-Ghana international banned for testing...bullet
7 GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest...bullet
8 Russia 2018 Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man...bullet
9 Arrest Order FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's...bullet
10 Photos Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet

Football

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi after the Serie A side qualified for the Champions League next season
Football Champions League return 'first step' warns Inter Milan's Chinese owner
Anas Exposé The GFA thinks they are untouchable – Foh Amoaning
UEFA is concerned over AC Milan's stability after it was purchased by a Chinese-led consortium from Silvio Berlusconi for 740 million euros ($918mn)
Football UEFA deny AC Milan fair play settlement agreement
Arsenal's Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech is to get the Arsenal No.1 shirt next season
Football Cech happy to regain shirt number one at Arsenal